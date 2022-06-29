Kelsea Ballerini Teases Album No. 4

Kelsea Ballerini wrote on social media that she drove the Pacific Coast Highway and listened to the final mixes of her album.

Kelsea Ballerini is closing the book on chapter four.

Her fourth album is finished, and she’s celebrating with some California dreaming.

“drove the PCH and listened to the final mixes of my album today and now i am going to eat copious amounts of sushi and drown in gratitude for this new little chapter we get to share together so soon 🌊🤍✨” she posted on Instagram.

Ballerini released the album’s debut single “HEARTFIRST” in April and described it as a “bop.” She told ABC Audio that it sets the tone for the entire project.

“Sonically, that is the direction of the record,” Ballerini said. “So I’m excited to see what people think.”

For album four she changed things up and is working with producers and prolific hit songwriters Shane McAnally and Julian Bunetta.

“I just really wanted to zoom in and find something special and different and finesse it,” she said.

The new album is the follow-up to Ballerini’s “Kelsea” that was released March 20, 2020, and is home to her award-winning Kenny Chesney duet “Half Of My Hometown.”

The collection has been in process for more than a year. Ballerini and fellow singer/songwriter Nicolle Galyon posted about writing songs together for the new album in the spring of 2021.

“KB4 X MAGNOLIA ACRES —— been song catching with these two for years now — and somehow it continues to get better.,” Galyon wrote. “my brain is fried, my ears are shot, my eyes are puffy, my heart is full & my life is blessed.”

A title or release date have not been revealed.