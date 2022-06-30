Thomas Rhett Reveals His Go-To Fourth Of July Meal And Secret Recipe

Thomas Rhett's secret burger recipe will be a people pleaser at your upcoming Fourth of July bash – check it out!

Thomas Rhett may be a master singer-songwriter, but he’s also a master on the grill.

The country crooner recently (June 27) caught up with Big Machine Label Group to talk about his big plans for the Fourth of July. The “Slow Down Summer” singer will be pressing pause on his nationwide Where We Started trek to whip up a mean burger for America’s birthday.

Rhett told BMLG that he typically likes to make steaks on the barbeque, but serves his mouthwatering cheeseburgers for the patriotic holiday.

“I mean, steaks are kinda my go-to, but I think if I was having like a Fourth of July party or something like that, makin’ smash burgers on the Traeger are my favorite thing in the world to do,” said the hitmaker.

While many cooks keep their recipes on the down low, Rhett was eager to explain exactly how he prepares his meat to perfection.

Fans who would like to make Rhett’s signature dish, must have a cast iron skillet, ground beef, and a working barbecue.

“Just getting ground beef and putting like a cast iron on the Traeger and gettin’ it to 500°, he clarified before walking his label through step two. “Put ’em on there, smashin’ ’em, cutting with olive oil, salt, pepper.”

Once the meat is smoked to the foodies’ desired temperature, Rhett highly recommends brushing butter on the buns to make them extra tasty. However, what brings his poolside bite over-the-top – is the melted cheese.

“Put the buns on either side of them while there’s butter meltin’ on ’em, and then American cheese. Pop it all together, good to go,” he added with a chef’s kiss.

Rhett’s wife Lauren previously gushed about his cooking to Southern Living, revealing that he practiced his Gordon Ramsay skills during quarantine.

“We’ve always liked to cook, but we’re usually on the go,” the mother of four told the outlet.”This time has created a lot of space for us to cook and explore in the kitchen and try new things, and that has been so much fun. Thomas Rhett is an amazing cook, so anything he’s tried to explore has been so amazing.”

When Rhett isn’t getting creative in the kitchen, Lauren steps in to make her healthy and family favorite dish – buffalo shrimp lettuce wraps.

“You can either make it as a salad or a lettuce wrap—we were trying to do some healthy options—and that is one of the healthiest options, and it’s so good,” she said, full of excitement. “Even my kids asked for it, so that’s at the top of our list.”

After Rhett spends the Fourth of July weekend with his daughters and wife, he will be getting back on the saddle. The multi-platinum artist is set to hit Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 9 and will continue his must-see show with breakout stars Parker McCollum and Conner Smith. The high-energy and action-packed run will wrap in Dayton, OH, on October 15. Tickets are available for purchase, here.