Luke Combs Talks Miranda Lambert Collaboration and “Growin’ Up”

Luke Combs’ highly anticipated new album “Growin’ Up” is out now, and it’s home to superstar collaboration “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” with Miranda Lambert.
The pair co-wrote and perform the song together. Combs gushed over the opportunity to work with the Academy of Country Music’s reigning Entertainer of the Year.
“I’ve always been a big fan of (Miranda’s) songwriting, and what she does as an artist I think is just really unique and really, really just great,” Combs told Audacy’s Katie Neal.
He doesn’t remember how the songwriting session came together, but they knew what they wanted to do after it did.
“It was never like, ‘Hey, let’s write a song for your album’ or ‘let’s write a song for my album,’ or a duet,” Combs said. “We wanted to write a great song, and we did. When I went in to cut it, I thought, ‘How do we not have her on this thing?’ I asked, and luckily, she said ‘Yes!’”