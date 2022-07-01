Shy Carter Receives Standing Ovation At Grand Ole Opry

Shy Carter: “My Grand Ole Opry debut was a dream come true. It really was a magical and spiritual experience for me!”

Emerging artist Shy Carter recently proved he’s a triple threat – a savvy songwriter, soulful singer, and a showstopping performer.

The hitmaker recently made his Grand Ole Opry debut, and the thunderous applause that echoed throughout the sacred venue solidified his future success in country music. PEOPLE went behind the scenes with Carter and documented every big and small moment leading up to the hollow circle.

Before getting dressed up in a dapper suit and tie, the “Beer With My Friends” singer spent quality time with his children, Isaac and Gracie. Carter sported light-washed jeans, a baseball cap, a navy velvet blazer, and a beaming smile to the Opry. Carter told the outlet that he could feel the “magic” within the walls, while warming up his vocals backstage.

“You can just feel the magic in the room and the overwhelming honor it is to be there,” the singer-songwriter explained. “Everyone welcomed me like I was home. God bless the Grand Ole Opry,” he added.

Once it was time to step into the legendary circle, he bent down and gave the stage a kiss for good luck.

“I even kissed the circle – both at the beginning and end of my performance – because I was just so thrilled to be standing there. It was an unbelievable honor, and I’m very grateful,” he shared in a statement following the show.

The audience praised the talented musician before he even broke out into song. With engaging fans sitting in the historic pews – Carter brought them to church with his empowering anthem “Good Love,” which lives on his debut EP “The Rest Of Us.” It’s no surprise that Carter pulled from his eight-song collection, as it is a well-rounded catalog of vulnerable perspectives, poignant lyrics, and even party playlist bangers.

Without hesitation, the chart-topping artist jumped off the stage to rub elbows with his listeners during his gold-certified track “God Whispered Your Name.” Carter penned the bouncy ballad with critically acclaimed songsmith James Slater, Chris August, and brother Micah Carter. Country music sensation Keith Urban released “God Whispered Your Name” in March of 2020 as the second single from his eleventh studio album, “The Speed of Now Part 1.”

Carter said that the call and response of “Hallelujah” in the last chorus of Urban’s smash hit, was a moment he would “never forget.” The cross-country artist explained why it was important to him to connect with fans on a personal level.

“I needed to get out into that audience and walk around such an iconic room,” he shared. “I was giving hugs, high-fives, and really soaking in all of the good energy. I felt like everyone was happy to share this special experience with me.”

The Opry set was just a glimpse inside Carter’s impressive repertoire. While he may just be taking off as a solo artist, Carter has been running the streets of Nashville for some time and has become a household name in the songwriting community. His innovative knack for storytelling has been put to the test by notable names like Tim McGraw, Kane Brown, Nelly, and even icon Jennifer Lopez.

Carter managed to cultivate chart-topping tracks like “Stuck Like Glue” by Sugarland, Charlie Puth’s “One Call Away,” McGraw’s 2019 hit “Way Down,” and more. However, it is the way he carefully blends his gospel roots, R&B background, and soothing pipes with traditional country that makes Carter a cut above the rest.

Carter will continue to push the boundaries of country music at CMT’s Hot Prospects summer concert series at The Battery Atlanta on August 19. The FREE pregame concert will be located outside the Truist Park on the Georgia Power Pavilion stage ahead of an Atlanta Braves game. Carter will also lead the seventh-inning stretch with a performance of “God Bless America.” Tickets are still available for purchase, here.