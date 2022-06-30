Music

Zach Bryan Teases New Single “Small Town Smokeshow”

Zach Bryan’s new twisted tale about forbidden love will leave you speechless – LISTEN!
Breakout star Zach Bryan has country music fans in the palm of his hand. Just weeks after he dropped his massive 34-song label debut record “American Heartbreak” – he recently teased an unreleased track titled, “Small Town Smokeshow.”

The military veteran kicked off the mid-tempo melody, as he picked at his acoustic guitar under the spotlight. It wasn’t long until the gentle introduction was elevated with a fiddle, cello, and banjo.

