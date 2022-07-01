CMT Premiere: Spencer Crandall Heads to Salt Flats to Explore The End Of Relationships with “What Do We Do Now?”

</noscript> </div>

“I think the dramatic landscape of the Bonneville Salt Flats was a perfect metaphor for how lonely and isolating a breakup can feel,” he explained. “The vastness and emptiness really mirror the emotion that we tried to capture when writing the song, so it felt like the perfect setting to help the listener really experience this song.”

However, when they were filming the video, he couldn’t quite believe they were executing such a large production.

“I remember driving out onto the salt flats with a couch strapped down in the bed of the truck thinking, ’Wow, we’re really going for this!'” he said. “I’m so used to doing TikTok videos in my car or house by myself, so it was so surreal and fun to create something at this scale. Getting to bring the vision and emotion of this song to life gave it a whole new meaning. It was a really special day, and I’m so happy with how the video turned out.”

The Colorado native hopes that fans will understand they’re not alone in their feelings after seeing the music video.

“In a breakup, it’s easy to ask ourselves, ’Am I crazy?’ Or, ’Has anyone ever felt this confused and alone before?'” Crandall said. “I hope people see and know that it’s perfectly normal to feel this way, and many others have been there and made it out the other side. There are probably more questions than answers initially, but with time those answers will come, and life will start to make sense again.”

He couldn’t be happier with how the clip turned out.

“I freaked out seeing the video for the first time!” he said. “This is my first music video ever, so for it to turn out so beautiful and for it to perfectly capture the tone and feelings of the song was a pretty surreal experience. We all put so much time and hard work into the video, so it was really rewarding to see our vision become a reality.”