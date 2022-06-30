Music

Mickey Guyton Shares Five Black Country Singers Everyone Should “Absolutely Be Listening To”

Breland, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Chapel Hart, and Blanco Brown scored a spot on Mickey Guyton's star-studded list of black musicians.
Since Mickey Guyton broke into the industry with her debut single, “Better Than You Left Me,” her main mission was to push for inclusivity and diversity within the country music space. For nearly seven years, the vocalist has used her powerful platform to advocate for underrepresented voices and to be a cheerleader for other black musicians entering the genre.

To push her initiative, the hitmaker shared a list of five black country singers that fans should be listening to on social media. Guyton’s spotlight post features cross-country artist Breland, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, sister group Chapel Hart, and Blanco Brown.

@mickeyguyton Go show all of them some love #BlackMusic #CountryMusic ♬ Different – Mickey Guyton

“Go show all of them some love #BlackMusic #CountryMusic,” she wrote alongside the video before rattling off reasons why they are playlist worthy.

Breland

