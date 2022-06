Mickey Guyton Shares Five Black Country Singers Everyone Should “Absolutely Be Listening To”

Since Mickey Guyton broke into the industry with her debut single, “Better Than You Left Me,” her main mission was to push for inclusivity and diversity within the country music space. For nearly seven years, the vocalist has used her powerful platform to advocate for underrepresented voices and to be a cheerleader for other black musicians entering the genre.

To push her initiative, the hitmaker shared a list of five black country singers that fans should be listening to on social media. Guyton’s spotlight post features cross-country artist Breland, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, sister group Chapel Hart, and Blanco Brown.

“Go show all of them some love #BlackMusic #CountryMusic,” she wrote alongside the video before rattling off reasons why they are playlist worthy.

Breland



“First up is Breland. Breland actually just celebrated his first number one on Country radio with an amazing song with Hardy ,” she explained. “He is just an incredible songwriter, incredible person, and he’s absolutely someone you should be listening to.”

Brittney Spencer



“Next up is Brittney Spencer. Brittney Spencer is my muse, my everything. I love this woman as a person and as a vocalist. She represents so much. She calls herself country alternative,” Guyton pointed out.

Reyna Roberts



’I say that she is the fireball of country music. She is everything, has an amazing voice, she’s sassy has an incredible body, she just gives everything that needs to be given,” the hitmaker stressed.

Chapel Hart



“Next up is Chapel Hart. Chapel Hart is as country as it gets. These sisters are incredible. Their harmonies are just everything,” said the singer-songwriter. “They are just chefs kiss,” she added.

Blanco Brown



“Last up is Blanco Brown. Blanco Brown has already had a number one on country radio,” she emphasized. “He’s from Atlanta – he is incredible,” said Guyton about her close industry friend. “He actually had just gotten in a pretty bad motorcycle accident and came out on the other side and is better than ever. So, y’all show my boy Blanco Brown some love!”

Guyton’s well-rounded list captured the attention of country enthusiasts looking to expand their musical palette. To date, the TikTok garnered 83.8K views and 12.5K likes. While many thanked the “All American” star for sharing her perspective, some acknowledged other black musicians shifting the genre with their extraordinary gifts.

“I love this. Pushing others and their talents. What a wonderful person you are Ms. Guyton!” gushed a follower. “Yesss! Don’t forget Yola, Amythyst Kiah, Rhiannon Giddens, and Allison Russell,” another added.

Guyton is a trailblazer within the country music landscape, as she became the first-ever Black female solo artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination. The fierce female scored the accolade with her moving single, “Black Like Me.” Guyton scored three GRAMMY nominations this year alone for her album “Remember Her Name” and delivered the national anthem at the 2022 Super Bowl.

The vocalist told Oprah Daily that the only way the industry will change, is if people become more open-minded and allow musicians to experiment with their sounds.

“Some of the greatest musicians in country music learned from Black people. It’s time for people to acknowledge that,” Guyton told the publication. “Country music and gospel and R&B, they have a way closer relationship than people think. When you listen to some of the modern sounds of country music, they’ve got trap beats in them. They’re singing R&B melodies with a twang. For the industry to be more inclusive, people’s perspectives about the genre has to expand, too.”

While building her empire and overcoming obstacles along the way, Guyton quickly realized what was missing and cultivated her primary purpose.

“One thing I realized as I was trying to figure out how to make a mark on this industry… I realized that it was not enough to just see one black person every 15 to 25, 30 years make it,” she voiced. “You need to see a sea of people of color, black people, make it in this industry. So, it’s not taboo to see it. That is how you truly find change and success.”

Guyton recently joined forces with the retro-funk group Black Pumas for a harmony-infused CMT Crossroads performance. Guyton is slated to bring her signature vocals to the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans this Friday, June 1.