Mickey Guyton Shares Five Black Country Singers Everyone Should “Absolutely Be Listening To”

Guyton’s well-rounded list captured the attention of country enthusiasts looking to expand their musical palette. To date, the TikTok garnered 83.8K views and 12.5K likes. While many thanked the “All American” star for sharing her perspective, some acknowledged other black musicians shifting the genre with their extraordinary gifts.

“I love this. Pushing others and their talents. What a wonderful person you are Ms. Guyton!” gushed a follower. “Yesss! Don’t forget Yola, Amythyst Kiah, Rhiannon Giddens, and Allison Russell,” another added.

Guyton is a trailblazer within the country music landscape, as she became the first-ever Black female solo artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination. The fierce female scored the accolade with her moving single, “Black Like Me.” Guyton scored three GRAMMY nominations this year alone for her album “Remember Her Name” and delivered the national anthem at the 2022 Super Bowl.

The vocalist told Oprah Daily that the only way the industry will change, is if people become more open-minded and allow musicians to experiment with their sounds.

“Some of the greatest musicians in country music learned from Black people. It’s time for people to acknowledge that,” Guyton told the publication. “Country music and gospel and R&B, they have a way closer relationship than people think. When you listen to some of the modern sounds of country music, they’ve got trap beats in them. They’re singing R&B melodies with a twang. For the industry to be more inclusive, people’s perspectives about the genre has to expand, too.”

While building her empire and overcoming obstacles along the way, Guyton quickly realized what was missing and cultivated her primary purpose.

“One thing I realized as I was trying to figure out how to make a mark on this industry… I realized that it was not enough to just see one black person every 15 to 25, 30 years make it,” she voiced. “You need to see a sea of people of color, black people, make it in this industry. So, it’s not taboo to see it. That is how you truly find change and success.”

Guyton recently joined forces with the retro-funk group Black Pumas for a harmony-infused CMT Crossroads performance. Guyton is slated to bring her signature vocals to the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans this Friday, June 1.