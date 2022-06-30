TUNE IN: Watch Old Dominion, Fireworks During Nashville’s July 4th Let Freedom Sing Celebration

Celebrate Independence Day on Monday with Old Dominion and CMT when CMT airs Nashville’s July 4 celebration Let Freedom Sing at 10 p.m. ET on July 4.
The program typically draws more than 350,000 spectators and takes place downtown Nashville. There is a full day of music leading up to Old Dominion and the fireworks, the latter of which will air without commercial interruption.
The city of Nashville is billing the show as its largest fireworks display in history with 40,000 pounds of explosives and 200 miles of wire used.
