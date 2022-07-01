CMT Roundup: Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Brian Kelley and More Bring Infectious Summer Vibes Ahead of July 4th

</noscript> </div>

Written by Mark Nesler, David Frasier, Mitch Oglesby, and Styles Haury, produced by Jeff Stevens and co-produced by Jody Stevens, featuring Sarah Buxton on background vocals, lyrics include: Hey fireman, boys and girls in blue| We could sure use a lot more like you| You come runnin’ in anytime, anything goes wrong| Country on| Hey soldier, wherever you might bе| Hats off to keepin’ us free| All our thoughts and prayers ’til you get back home|Country on

“I love that the song uplifts the hardworking American people out there, and it brings a lot of unity,” Bryan said in a statement. “It just has feel-good vibes all the way around it, and anytime you can reference country music fans in a song, and you can really make it feel natural, it’s great. And this song does just that.”

“Country On” is a contemporary country anthem reminiscent of Alabama’s beloved “Roll On” from 1984. It’s sure to get fans singing at concerts and inspire catchphrases among the fans who listen to it.

“When you think about it on a t-shirt, and everybody’s saying ’Country On’ when you’re having a bad day, and you can know you can drink a beer and ’Country On,’ it feels pretty good,” Bryan told SiriusXM.

The song is the debut single from Bryan’s forthcoming new album. The Georgia native has 29 No. 1 songs and 17.2 billion worldwide streams. He’s set to continue his RAISED UP RIGHT TOUR next week.

