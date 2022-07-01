CMT Roundup: Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Brian Kelley and More Bring Infectious Summer Vibes Ahead of July 4th

VIDEO
Luke Bryan, “Country On”: Luke Bryan’s new song is a rally cry and a thank you to America’s heroes, blue-collar workers and hometown life going into the Independence Day weekend.
Written by Mark Nesler, David Frasier, Mitch Oglesby, and Styles Haury, produced by Jeff Stevens and co-produced by Jody Stevens, featuring Sarah Buxton on background vocals, lyrics include: Hey fireman, boys and girls in blue| We could sure use a lot more like you| You come runnin’ in anytime, anything goes wrong| Country on| Hey soldier, wherever you might bе| Hats off to keepin’ us free| All our thoughts and prayers ’til you get back home|Country on
“I love that the song uplifts the hardworking American people out there, and it brings a lot of unity,” Bryan said in a statement. “It just has feel-good vibes all the way around it, and anytime you can reference country music fans in a song, and you can really make it feel natural, it’s great. And this song does just that.”
“Country On” is a contemporary country anthem reminiscent of Alabama’s beloved “Roll On” from 1984. It’s sure to get fans singing at concerts and inspire catchphrases among the fans who listen to it.
“When you think about it on a t-shirt, and everybody’s saying ’Country On’ when you’re having a bad day, and you can know you can drink a beer and ’Country On,’ it feels pretty good,” Bryan told SiriusXM.
The song is the debut single from Bryan’s forthcoming new album. The Georgia native has 29 No. 1 songs and 17.2 billion worldwide streams. He’s set to continue his RAISED UP RIGHT TOUR next week.
Little Big Town, “All Summer”: “All Summer” is a groovy, summer-ready anthem that pairs the group’s unmistakable harmonies with a funky, infectious melody for a progressive track that’s readymade to blare poolside all summer.
Written by Karen Fairchild, Sara Buxton, Madi Diaz, Ashley Ray, Savana Santos and Alyssa Vanderheym, “All Summer” is from the band’s forthcoming 10th studio album and is the follow-up to their most recent single, “Hell Yeah.”
Little Big Town recently concluded Miranda Lambert’s Bandwagon Tour and joined The Eagles on all dates of their European stadium tour. This fall, Little Big Town will appear on select dates of The Judds: The Final Tour alongside Wynonna.
Brian Kelley, “ American Spirit“: Just in time for the Fourth of July, diamond-selling superstar Brian Kelley released a patriotic anthem that encourages fans to wave the American flag high and proud. The mid-tempo track captures the true essence of what it means to live in the land of the free, as he acknowledges his grandfather who fearlessly fought in World War II and other veterans who lost their lives. “ American Spirit” serves as Kelley’s first solo release with Big Machine Records.
“’
American Spirit’ is a tribute to my Poppy and Uncle Mike who both served, and to all of our service members and first responders who keep us safe and free – past, present, and future,” shared Kelley. “I love our great country and will always support our brave defenders.”
The hitmaker penned the single alongside seasoned songsmiths Blake Redferrin and Canaan Smith. The timely salute showcases Kelley’s smooth like butter baritone vocals and impressive knack for storytelling, as the steadfast beat is destined to make a mark on listeners’ hearts.
“Oh, in every big city in all the small towns | Hats come off when the flags come out | Every mom-and-pop shop is flyin’ ’em proud | Because you can’t take down,” sings Kelley with gratitude. “American spirit, that red, white and blue | It’s flyin’ for freedom for me and for you | It’s what I believe in, this country I love | That American spirit runs in our blood,”
“
American Spirit” symbolizes a brand-new chapter for the chart-topping artist, and follows his 2021 solo collection, “ Sunshine State of Mind.”
Dustin Lynch, “ Fish in the Sea”: Dustin Lynch brought the heat with the single, “ Fish in the Sea.” The breezy bop is destined to be the soundtrack of the summer, as the melody is infused with reggae musical elements that will get any listener on their feet dancing. The chart-topping artist penned the feel-good jam with Jordan Minton and Matt Dragstrem. The carefree banger encourages fans not to sweat the small things and to escape reality.
“All I know is there’s a lot of rum in my coke, rum in my coke |Got a Tiki bar bartender floating my boat | A lot of blue in the sky, blue in the sky | All the waves just waving my worries goodbye,” the country crooner sings.
To go along with the high-energy track, the Tennessee native dropped a music video directed by Brad Hersh and Jack Owens. The action-packed clip captures Lynch partying down Music City’s Lower Broadway with real-life friends. The multi-platinum performer displays his easy-going pipes and wild side throughout the video. “
Fish in the Sea” comes on the heels of his recent record, “ Blue in the Sky.”
“It’s that time of the year! Time to keep the BLUE IN THE SKY and bring a little bit of that feel-good energy into the holiday weekend,” said Lynch upon release. “This song takes me on a vacation, living life on the water, and in a ‘Party Mode’ state of mind. I hope it does that for you, too! Crank it up!”
