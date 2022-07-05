Carrie Underwood Stuns, Rocks a Stadium with Guns ‘N Roses in London

Carrie Underwood: "I am but a fan who somehow managed to find her way on stage to have a moment of magic with her heroes!"

Carrie Underwood is just returning the favor – and living a dream.

Underwood was in London over the weekend promoting her new album “Denim & Rhinestones” when she hopped on stage two nights in a row with Guns N’ Roses at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Underwood joined the ‘80s rockers for two songs each night – “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City.”

It wasn’t unfamiliar turf for the singer. Underwood welcomed Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose on stage with her at Stagecoach Festival in April.

“Never in a million years did I think I would get to spend not one but TWO nights of my life on stage with @gunsnroses !” Underwood said on Instagram. “Thanks, again, to the band and crew and, of course, to the fantastic crowd! The energy was ⚡️⚡️⚡️!!! Until next time…”

Underwood couldn’t contain her excitement. In an earlier post, she commented: “The smile on my face gives me away…Dreams do come true. ☺️❤️”

In another post, Underwood shared a picture of her natural curly hair teased in retro style. She said: “1988 called and it wants its hair back. I said no. #gunsnroses #london🇬🇧 #80sHairDontCare #NiceGirlsDontPlayRockNRoll”

Kelsea Ballerini commented with a row of flame emojiis as did Jessie James Decker, while Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher dropped a smiley face with heart eyes.

Underwood wore her blond locks straight the first night along with a sleeveless, sparkling Union Jack romper.

“Together again…but this time in London and with a few more friends! ❤️” she wrote. “Thanks, @gunsnroses and your crew for welcoming me into your world like family. And thanks to all the fans who gave these legends the royal welcome that they deserve!

“I am but a fan who somehow managed to find her way on stage to have a moment of magic with her heroes! How did I get so lucky?”

#gunsnroses #axlrose #slash #duffmckagan #london🇬🇧

Underwood’s “Denim & Rhinestones” debuted as the No. 1 country album in the UK.