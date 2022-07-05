Tim McGraw Reveals His Secret Ribs Recipe For The Summer: “Here’s A Little Pro Tip”

Country music fans are destined to have a “barbecue stain” on their “white tee shirt,” as Tim McGraw recently released his secret ribs recipe. Just days before the patriotic holiday, the “Something Like That” singer took to Instagram to share how he grills his mouthwatering meat.

“My girls asked for ribs,” the icon said while whipping up their go-to meal. “I spend a lot of time over the grill with ribs, because they love them.”

The multi-platinum artist continued to walk his followers through how to make the perfect rack and the ingredients they need to perfect the dish. McGraw’s dry rub ribs include – dark brown sugar, espresso beans [finely ground], chipotle powder, smoked paprika, salt, pepper, and ButcherBox pork or beef.

McGraw said the key to success is having the meat marinate overnight.

“Get them good and brown to start with,” he explained. “Then sit them on the top rack [of the barbeque] to get the heat up. Then keep basting them ­– they are just as tender, as if I was cooking them for four or five hours,” he added.

The country crooner shares three daughters with hitmaker Faith Hill – Audrey Caroline McGraw, Maggie Elizabeth McGraw, and Gracie Katherine McGraw. Although the happy couple is now empty nesters, they tend to have a full house during the holidays. While McGraw places his grill master hat on for the Fourth of July, he leaves the Thanksgiving menu to his wife and “1883” co-star.

“For Thanksgiving, I don’t cook,” McGraw said to Big Machine Label Group. “Faith does all the cooking for Thanksgiving. We have to have turkey, we have to have our stuffing, and we have to have cornbread and peas, of course,” he pointed out.

When it is not a holiday, McGraw makes it a priority to eat clean and keep his washboard abs in tip-top shape. After his big-screen debut in “The Four Christmases,” McGraw altered his diet and cut out fast food.

“I utilize my entire body to sing: my legs and my back. Being more in control of these things enhances my voice,” he told Men’s Health Magazine.

McGraw revealed to the publication that his everyday régime includes – meat, vegetables, oatmeal, and fruits. Before consuming a wide variety of organic foods, he starts his day with Cayenne pepper, lemon juice, Manuka honey, and hot water – a detox blend that benefits gut health.

As he keeps his refrigerator full of nourishing snacks and meals, McGraw also puts in the work at the gym. Martial arts trainer, Roger Yuan has created a rigorous and personalized training program for McGraw.

The fitness routine includes – Hindu pushups [three sets of 25 reps], Hindu squats [three sets of 25 reps], bicycle crunches [3 sets with 25 reps], and sprinter split squats [10-15 reps per leg], and more. When the chart-topping artist is out on the road, he maintains his bootcamp-like routine with his gym on wheels. The heavy gear is all stored away in a trailer sponsored by ButcherBox.

The 55-year-old legend relatively recently released his parking lot workouts with breakout stars Russell Dickerson and Brandon Davis out on his 2022 nationwide trek.

The sing-songwriter just wrapped his successful run and will be hitting notable festivals until mid-October. For upcoming appearances, visit timmcgraw.com.