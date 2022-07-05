Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Sweetly Pay Tribute To Each Other on First Wedding Anniversary

On their one-year wedding anniversary, Blake Shelton wants everyone to know how much he’s still in love with Gwen Stefani.

“Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round,” Shelton said on Instagram. “@gwenstefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!”

Shelton’s bride commented, saying: “my dream man – thank u God !!! gx”

RaeLynn, who was on TeamBlake on “The Voice,” added: “CONGRATS ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Stefani wrote her own tribute to her husband on their first anniversary.

“1 year down, forever to go @blakeshelton ❤️,” she said.

Shelton replied: “I love you! Thank you for saying yes!!!!!”

Lindsay Ell chimed in: “Love you both so much!!”

Stefani and Shelton were married July 3, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in the chapel on their Oklahoma farm. Stefani wore a Vera Wang gown complete with a veil hand-embroidered with their names and the names of her sons, Kingston James, Zuma Nesta Rock, and Apollo Bowie.

Shelton added a tuxedo jacket, vest and bow tie to his signature blue jeans for the big day.

When it came to their wedding vows, Shelton teamed with songwriting magnate Craig Wiseman to pen the sentimental ballad “We Can Reach The Stars,” but says Stefani still managed to one-up him.

“She … took it to heart and talked about it all the time,” Shelton told People. “The thing that got to me was she spoke about my [late] brother and my dad as if she had known them almost. She didn’t make it seem that way, but it felt that way as she was speaking about them. She said she wished they were there and what kind of men she thinks they must’ve been. Man, it hit me. Like, I couldn’t believe how hard it hit me. I felt like at this point, I’ve kind of gotten calloused. I guess I’m not because that absolutely slayed me. It’s hard to even remember what else she even said. I’ll never forget that feeling.”

After the ceremony, officiated by Carson Daly, they dined on a multi-tiered white wedding cake, spent the night dancing and then closed their festivities with fireworks.