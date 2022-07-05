Thomas Rhett, Conner Smith, And Parker McCollum Covers “Beer Can’t Fix” and Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon”

Thomas Rhett and his openers proved that there's never a dull moment on the Bring The Bar To You Tour – WATCH!

Thomas Rhett’s Bring The Bar To You Tour is officially in full swing!

The hitmaker never shies away from shaking up his high-energy set list. Rhett recently invited openers Parker McCollum and Conner Smith on stage to tackle “Beer Can’t Fix” and a chilling cover of Brooks & Dunn’s smash hit, “Neon Moon.”

A ticket-holder who scored a seat on the floor took to social media to share a video of the country crooner’s joining forces. “Beer Can’t Fix” lives on Rhett’s 2019 record, “Center Point Road,” and originally features chart-topping artist Jon Pardi.

CMT’s Breakthrough Video of the Year winner, Parker McCollum kicked off the drinking song with his gritty vocals and old-world Texas twang. As McCollum lures listeners in, the video pans to Smith and Rhett dancing by a makeshift tiki bar. It wasn’t long until the Award-winning artist jumped in on the catchy chorus.

Before it was time for Smith to showcase his wide vocal range and contagious pipes, Rhett guzzled a beer on his knee.

“It could be raining’ on your perfect vacation | You could be stressed about your work situation| Ain’t nothin’ that a beer can’t fix | Ain’t no plan it can’t wash away | From the moment that it hits your lips| Makes those clouds look a little less grey,” Smith and Rhett belt together center stage.

As they all took turns singing the chart-topping track – they signed autographs, snapped selfies with fans, and documented the moment by videotaping the interactive performance. After finishing the fan-favorite single, Rhett decided to bring it down a notch and throw it back to the early ’90s with “Neon Moon.”

“Should we take it back to the ’90s real quick?” the multi-platinum artist asked fans within the New Hampshire Pavilion.

Following the recognizable introduction, Smith sang the first verse. While grooving to the beat and allowing their baritone vocals to shine through, they harmonized on the bridge. The unique blend that echoed through the arena, caused a thunderous reaction from rowdy concert-goers.

Ronnie Dunn penned “Neon Moon” and served as their third single from their debut 1992 record, “Brand New Man.” The classic peaked at No.1 on Billboard’s US Hot Country Songs chart. “New Moon” was also the only single released without an accompanying music video.

In 2019, the “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” duo released a re-recorded version of “New Moon” featuring Kacey Musgraves on their 12-song collection, “Reboot.” Rhett was also included in their well-rounded project and collaborated on “My Maria.”

“Neon Moon” and “Beer Can’t Fix” have both become a set list staples on the Bring The Bar To You Tour. Rhett’s must-see nationwide trek will wrap up in mid-October. Tickets are currently available for purchase, here.