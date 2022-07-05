Pics: Miranda Lambert, husband Brendan and Friends Share Snaps From Airstream Western Vacation

With a break in touring, Miranda Lambert has traded one type of cross-country trek for another.

Lambert, her husband Brendan, her friend and backup singer Gwen Sebastian and her husband climbed off the tour bus and into their campers for a recreational tour of the west.

Lambert posted photos from their trip on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

“Time off touring means it’s time to hit the dusty trail!” Lambert wrote. “There is no better way to spend summer than glamping with your best pals. @gwensebastian and @jed_i_night with their camper named “Toodle Lou” and me and @brendanjmcloughlin with our @airstream_inc Globetrotter we call“The Sheriff.”

Lambert said the couples are on a 20-day western adventure that they started in Colorado.

“Stay tuned for more tales from the road. Happy trails y’all! 🚎🏔☀️#homeiswhereyouroam #Tourist”

Sebastian wasted no time praising the experience.

“Best vacation EVER,” she wrote.

Meghan Linsey added: “Love this.”

While Lainey Wilson shared: “Enjoy it sister❤️.”

Road trips are a theme for Lambert lately. Her new album “Palomino” was inspired by a fictious road trip during the height of the pandemic. She and her co-writers used a map for guidance to pen songs highlighting different places and themes across the United States. But when Lambert thought about it, she realized that while she travels constantly for work, she only gets to see venues and parking lots when she’s on tour.

“Everyone’s like, ’So you’re gonna get right off the bus and right into a camper,” Lambert told People. “But, it’s such a different way of seeing the world. It’s through a windshield, but it’s with freedom versus pulling into a parking lot where I wait all day, play a show, then roll the next town. This is like a way to actually see things. I always say I’ve been everywhere and seen nothing, which is kind of part of what I do. Gwen always says, ’What we do is a hard lifestyle. So while all our knees and elbows work, we’re gonna go do some fun stuff.'”