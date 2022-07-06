Chris Janson Pens Sweet Tribute To Wife For 12th Wedding Anniversary

Chris Janson: "12 Years of AWESOME marriage to my best friend, and most smoking hot girl I've ever seen."

It has been 12 years since country music star Chris Janson tied the knot with his wife, Kelly Lynn Janson. The “Keys To The Country” singer shared a sweet anniversary tribute on social media Monday (July 4) morning to express his endless love and to show off his other half.

The snapshot features the country couple sitting on a boat in the middle of a deep blue ocean. In honor of the Fourth of July, the hitmaker is seen sporting a patriotic baseball hat, and Kelly is rocking a navy flannel with a white backward cap. Their smiles within the photograph are worth a thousand words, as their compassion for one another shines through.

“12 Years of AWESOME marriage to my best friend, and most smoking hot girl I’ve ever seen. Love love love you @thekellyjanson and really grateful for everything you do in all our lives,” the multi-platinum artist shared.

Janson continues to point out his wife’s character and credits her for making his world “go round.”

“A complete bada**,” said Jason. “Who makes my world go round. Happy Anniversary.”

This is not the first time the chart-topping artist has placed his blonde hair beauty on a pedestal, as he has proved time and time again that love at first sight, does exist. Country music fans unfamiliar with their fairytale-like encounter could quickly get a glimpse in Janson’s “Holdin’ Her” music video. At the beginning of the clip, Janson shares their start story and the emotions he felt when they first crossed paths.

“I saw my wife for the first time nine years ago and called it right off the bat. I said I was gonna marry her,” uttered Janson in the 2016 video. “Three years later, I got the opportunity, and I did it.”

Within the tear-jerking video, he explained that he was “blessed” with two “bonus kids.” The happy couple is parents to four children – two from Kelly’s previous marriage and two they had together, son Jesse Bo and daughter Georgia.



“I didn’t know what life was about until I got married and walked into a house that was already a home with kids in it – my bonus kids,” he said. “And then, shortly after that, God blessed me with two more babies, and for whatever reason, I became the luckiest man alive.” The two exchanged vows in 2010, long before Janson became a country music phenomenon. In fact, it was his wife Kelly who gave him the push to release “Buy Me a Boat” on iTunes as an independent artist. Janson also highlights their romantic relationship in his 2019 single, “Done” and “All In,” which serves as the title track of his recent 16-song collection. The singer-songwriter is currently out on the road performing smash hits from his impressive catalog and fan favorites like “Cold Beer Truth” and “You, Me, & The River,” featuring Eric Church from his 2022 project. Janson will be bringing his high-energy shows to summer festivals nationwide. For upcoming appearances, visit chrisjanson.com. Tiffany Goldstein Embedded from www.youtube.com



