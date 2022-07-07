Chase Rice Performs For Troops At Pearl Harbor: “One Of The Greatest Honors Of My Life”

Multi-platinum artist Chase Rice had the ultimate Fourth of July.

The country crooner packed his bags and celebrated America’s birthday on Island time in Hawaii. Rice spent the holiday performing for the Armed Forces at Pearl Harbor and before he took center stage, he shared why the opportunity holds weight.

“Just wanna say I love ya’ll from Hawaii. Thanks for this awesome ride y’all got me on,” he wrote alongside a beach selfie. “Headed now to play a show for our troops on Pearl Harbor here in a couple hours. One of the greatest honors of my life 🙏🏻”

The paradise-like portrait features Rice smoking a cigar on a golden sand beach with a purple lai wrapped around his neck. Supportive fans rushed to the comments to cheer Rice on and to give thanks to the brave soldiers fighting for our country.

“I’m a retired Marine officer’s daughter and proud sister of an active duty Marine officer. Thank you for supporting the men and women in uniform. Having been to the Pearl Harbor memorial, it is an experience you will never forget. Truly an honor for you,” said a devoted follower. “Enjoy the high it’s once in a lifetime ride…❤️❤️,” said another.

Rice served as the headliner for the 4th of July Freedom Fest at Joint Base Pearl Harbor– Hickam. The USAA-sponsored show also included musicians Mark Bassy, MAX, and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. The unforgettable evening finished with a bang, as spectacular fireworks lit up the sky.

This is not the first time Rice has dedicated his time to honor the courageous troops. The “Eyes On You” singer previously joined forces with the Boot Campaign, a national nonprofit that spreads awareness, promotes patriotism and assistance to military personnel. Rice’s love for the United States military is deep rooted, as his grandfathers both served.

“I have unbelievable respect for any man or woman who’s willing to lay down their life for our freedom and country,” shared the hitmaker. “Personally, I’ll do anything to help our military out in any way I can.”



In 2011 the chart-topping artist released “Die Tryin,” a tribute track that honors veterans who have placed their lives on the line. The tear-jerking melody lives on his self-titled album, “Chase Rice – Country As Me.” “We get up each mornin’, knowin’ this could be the end | But we still put our boots on and do it all again | We all love livin’ free, and we’ll keep Old Glory flyin’ Or die tryin’,” Rice sings. “My little girl, my whole world | She’s growin’ up in pictures | I’d give anything to be on a plane and be back home there with here.” “Die Tryin,” is one of many songs the chart-topping artist performs live. Rice is expected to hit the road with Jason Aldean in the fall. Tickets to see the country icon and Rice together are currently available for purchase, here. Tiffany Goldstein Embedded from www.youtube.com



