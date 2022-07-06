Mickey Guyton Talks LeAnn Rimes, Dolly Parton and the Importance of Being a Safe Haven

Mickey Guyton says if she was ever going to record a tribute album, LeAnn Rimes and Dolly Parton are the artists she would honor.
Guyton performed on CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes and Friends earlier this year and met Parton for the first time during a 2016 CBS This Morning taping.
Guyton talked to People recently about meeting her heroes. They didn’t disappoint.
“LeAnn Rimes has become a friend of mine, which is crazy!” Guyton said. “Because she inspired me so long ago. She’s been so instrumental in my career.”
Guyton first saw Rimes when Guyton was 8 years old, and Rimes was 10 years old. Rimes was yet to be famous, and she sang the National Anthem at a Texas Rangers baseball game, which inspired Guyton to start singing in public.
“What’s been so fun about getting to know her is knowing what a kind-hearted, thoughtful, caring, loving, nurturing person that she is,” Guyton said. “You didn’t get the social media of LeAnn when she was coming up in her career, and I’ve gotten to just be on the inside of that — and she is guarded because she has gone through a lot. And when you get to know her, she is like a chef’s kiss of a human being. Really.”