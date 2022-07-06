Nicole Kidman shares backstage pictures from the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris, France

Pics: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Pose for Intimate Picture at Paris Fashion Show

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are giving country music, movie and fashion fans something else to swoon over.

Kidman posted a series of photos from backstage at the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris, France, and Urban with his bare, tattooed bicep is featured prominently in the first snap. Kidman is seated with Urban standing behind her. His arm is wrapped around her front and she’s leaning into his shoulder as they both smile.

Kidman captioned the post: “Backstage 🖤 #Balenciaga”

Other pictures in the collage include a shot of her with Dua Lip and Kim Kardashian, one of the actress getting glammed up, one of a fitting and more.

In a video post, Kidman is heard reassuring Dua Lipa that she’ll support her if she falls while walking in the show.

“I’ll catch you if you do,” Kidman said as Kardashian looked on. “I promise I’ll run up and catch you.”

“I’ll fall, too,” Kardashian said.

“We’ll all fall!” Kidman explained excitedly.

In another post, Kidman showcased her metallic silver one-shouldered gown alongside Naomi Cambell in her stunning black ballgown.

The caption read: “Love her.”

Campbell returned the sentiment, saying: “I love you @nicolekidman Gemini sister.”

Kidman ended the night in a sequined black dress with a long train, her body collapsed on light pink sheets.