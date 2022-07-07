Luke Combs’ Wife Nicole Talks Mental Health Since Becoming A Mother: “Very Anxious”

The last three weeks have been a whirlwind for Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Hocking Combs, as they recently welcomed home their newborn son, Tex Lawrence. Nicole has been transparent with fans about her pregnancy and is now opening up about motherhood.

Nicole jumped on her personal Instagram account Wednesday (July 6) evening for an impromptu Q&A session. Loyal followers asked questions regarding postpartum, pumping experience, favorite baby products, the most challenging transition thus far, and the origin of the name “Tex.”

For all 12 months of the pregnancy, the country couple managed to keep their son’s name a secret. The “Tomorrow Me” singer introduced the infant to the world after Nicole gave birth on Father’s Day (June 19). Fans are now wondering how they came up with the name “Tex” and if it has a significant meaning.

The 29-year-old mother explained that her son was named after Combs’ great uncle “Tex” and “Lawrence” is her father’s first name.

She continued to reveal that Tex is starting to look like her superstar husband and pointed out that his luscious brown locks were not a surprise.

“Luke & I were both born with full heads of hair,” Nicole shared. “I feel like he looks different every day! Today he kinda looks more like Luke if I had to pick lol,” she added.

Although the two are adjusting to parenthood, they have already found their go-to products. Nicole said she spent a pretty penny on a baby monitor, bassinet, car seat, and stroller. Nicole mentioned that she is nursing “on-demand,” but plans to use an Elvie pump when she starts breastfeeding.

While several questions rolled in concerning the child, one Instagram user sparked a conversation around mental health.

“Most important! How is your mental health since adding the newest & cutest addition 💙” said the inquiry. “This is extremely important so thank you for asking,” Nicole fired back.

Within the same Instagram story, Nicole gave an honest update and opened up about her go-around with postpartum depression. Postpartum or the “postnatal” period begins immediately after mothers give birth to their children and could last up to six weeks. While their bodies return to normal, to a non-pregnant state, one might experience a wave of emotions. Symptoms include – baby blues, loss of interest, anxiety, inconsistent sleep patterns, panic attacks, and more.

“Thankfully, I’ve been doing very well postpartum. I was VERY anxious the first night we brought him home but haven’t felt like that since,” she explained. “Nobody can really prepare you for the feeling of bringing a small human home that you’re entirely responsible for 😅”

Nicole used her powerful platform to stress the importance of taking advantage of medical professionals if struggling with postpartum. She also told her followers to lean on their partners if times get difficult or if they are willing to help.

“If you’re struggling postpartum, please reach out to someone, whether that be family, friends, doctors, etc. Idk if everyone has the same experience, but I have been asked repeatedly by my doctors how I’m feeling mentally postpartum,” Nicole voiced. “It could be so easy just to say, ’I’m totally fine’ when I’m not. They’re only there to help you, so take the help if you need it… and listen to your partner if they want to help you seek help as well,” she concluded.

Despite the anxiety Nicole experienced at first, she declared that the “hardest part” has been the long nights awake.

“No matter how much I thought I prepared for everything, I still feel underprepared,” the boy mom clarified. “The no sleep has been the hardest part for me, but every mom & baby are different!”

Although Nicole and Combs are learning as they go, they are embracing and cherishing every moment. Nicole is already “wishing” she could “bottle up” the days spent with her tiny bundle of joy.