Maren Morris Wants To Start A Book Club And Asks Fans For Recommendations

Maren Morris shares her favorite page-turners on her summer reading list – check it out!

When Maren Morris is not gracing a stage, she’s burying herself in a juicy book.

The “Circles Around This Town” singer shared a photo on Twitter Wednesday (July 6) evening of herself sunbathing poolside with a novel in hand. The multi-platinum artist must be getting to the end of her page-turner, as she asked fans for book recommendations.

Hi, book club? I’m an avid reader 4 times a year. I just demolished Parable of the Sower in 2 sittings and am now on the sequel. What are y’all reading? pic.twitter.com/Sc5c3OKUmy — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 7, 2022

“Hi, book club? I’m an avid reader 4 times a year. I just demolished Parable of the Sower in 2 sittings and am now on the sequel. What are y’all reading?” she wrote alongside the snapshot.

Country music fans quickly responded and provided Morris with the names of their favorite authors or reads.

“Just reread ’Room’ and love it so much,” said a follower. “I read that years ago and want to reread it, but as a mother now, I feel like it’s gonna mess me up. So good, though. 🙌”

It’s amazing and I’m honored to be included. I saw it yesterday at Parnassus on the stand and it made me so proud of @MarissaRMoss — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 7, 2022

One bookworm suggested “Her Country: How the Women of Country Music Became the Success They Were Never Supposed to Be” by Nashville-based author and veteran music journalist, Marissa Moss.

The hardcover looks at the last twenty years of country music from the perspective of fierce females – Mickey Guyton, Kacey Musgraves, Rissi Palmer, Brandy Clark, LeAnn Rimes, and Morris. Throughout each captivating chapter – Moss reveals the obstacles they faced in a male-dominated industry, their rise to fame, untold stories, and their mission to make the genre a more inclusive space.

“It’s amazing, and I’m honored to be included,” the chart-topping artist told her fan. “I saw it yesterday at Parnassus on the stand, and it made me so proud of @MarissaRMoss.”

Twitter users encouraged Morris to include – “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, “Daisy Jones & The Six,” Brandi Carlile’s “Broken Horses,” Jodi Picoult’s “Wish You Were Here,” and “The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix.

One keen reader suggested Delia Owens’ “Where The Crawdads Sing,” which will hit the big screen on Friday, July 15 and will feature Taylor Swift’s melancholy melody “Carolina.”

“Currently nothing…any recommendations?” a fan asked the superstar. “The one I mentioned is incredible, but ’How to do The Work’ by Nicole La Pera is also something I’m working through,” Morris fired back.

This is not the first time Morris shared her love for reading, as she picked up the hobby during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. In January of 2021 – she tweeted that “Non-Fiction” was her genre of choice, but also enjoyed memoirs and historical bios.

“Reading is fundamental,” she said while sharing a string of aesthetically pleasing photographs.

Although Morris has not yet penned a book, she teamed up with artist Danielle Noel and Spotify to write tarot cards. The inspiration behind the 11-set pack was her recently released record, “Humble Quest.” Each card encourages listeners to go on their own quest and check in with themselves. Players who pull a card are advised to “read some good news,” breathe, take a new path home, and more.

“I have always loved collecting tarot card decks over the years, and my band and I on the road after shows in the back of my bus would always bond through tarot reading,” the hitmaker told Vanity Fair. “Even if someone doesn’t believe in it or thinks it’s hokey, what ends up happening is that it always opens up the most fascinating conversation.”

Individuals looking to pursue a new pastime, can purchase Morris’ tarot cards at humblequest.byspotify.com.