Country hitmaker Sam Hunt is known for keeping his personal life on the down-low, but he recently (July 4) shared a video featuring his family enjoying a picture-perfect summer day. If fans watch closely – they will spot Hunt’s newborn daughter, Lucy Lu.

The 37-year-old singer announced the birth of his baby girl in mid-June during a charity concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Hunt and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler, have not revealed the exact date their first child was born or photos, until now.

The “Water Under The Bridge” singer stitched together a string of clips from his Fourth of July family party. Throughout the Instagram reel – Hunt is seen drinking, dancing, and teaching the kids at the lakeside bash how to fish. Once the children were tired of casting a line, they had the chance to hold the newest addition to their family.

At the 38-minute mark, Lucy Lu was captured sleeping peacefully cradled in one of her relative’s arms. The little one was sporting a crisp white onesie and a matching bow headband.

“Wake me up early, be good to my dogs and teach my children to pray 🇺🇸,” he wrote alongside the video while giving a friendly nod to John Anderson’s 1983 classic “Black Sheep.”

Hunt’s devoted community did not miss a beat and instantly pointed out the tiny bundle of joy.

“Thanks for sharing!! Lucy is beautiful,” shared a follower. “What a great video, Sam. It’s so nice to see you having so much fun together. Lucy is beautiful. She is a precious little diamond 💗” added another.

The hitmaker previously mentioned that being a father has changed him as a person.

“I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart,” shared Hunt. “My heart’s definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It’s amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago.”

Since being in the country music space for nearly a decade, Hunt turned to his industry friends for parenting advice.

“I saw Russell Dickerson a few weeks ago, we talked about fatherhood, I tried to pick his brain,” Hunt told Country Countdown USA. “Over the last 4-5 years, I’ve had a lot of buddies who’ve had their first kids. So I feel I’m ready for it.”

While raising his daughter, the singer-songwriter will continue to make music and perform live. Hunt is currently on his headlining trek, which will wrap in November. Tickets are available for purchase, here.