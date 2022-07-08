Old Dominion Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary Of Summer Single, “Written In The Sand”

Old Dominion: "It's a dream come true to make music that connects with others."

Old Dominion has come a long way since releasing hit single, “Written In The Sand.” The chart-topping group took to social media on Thursday (July 7) to celebrate the breezy bop’s five-year anniversary, which elevated their music career.

The five-person band made up of – Matthew Ramsey [lead vocalist], Trevor Rosen [guitar], Whit Sellers [drums], Geoff Sprung [bass guitar], and Brad Tursi [guitar] are all featured in the reminiscent video. The clip that garnered over 28K likes on Instagram alone, begins with the old-fashion polaroids from their 2017 music video. Footage from rowdy stadium shows, festivals, and sweet fan encounters were stitched together to the fan-favorite hit to reflect on their growth.

“Are we just a backseat, tryna get it while we can | Are we names in a tattoo, or just a number on a hand | Are we last call kissing or will we be reminiscing with each other | For the next forty years | Are we written in the stars, baby, or are we written in the sand,” sings Ramsey in the catchy chorus.

Alongside the video, Old Dominion thanked their fans for their endless support throughout the years.

“Five years ago, we put out this song, and y’all have given it one hell of a life,” the group wrote with gratitude. “It’s a dream come true to make music that connects with others, so thank you for letting us do what we love every day. Here’s to the next 5 years!” they added.

Devoted followers flooded the comment section praising the smash single and ensuring the group that their timeless music will be appreciated for decades to come.

“I remember hearing this song on the radio, writing down ’Written In The Sand’ on a note to check it out. My favorite band ever since,” said a listener. “You guys are amazing. Something tells me you’ll be around way more than another 5 years,” stressed another.

Rosen, Tursi, and Ramsey co-wrote the mellow melody that shines a light on the complicated conversations that go along with a blossoming relationship. Within the toe-tapping track, Ramsey finds himself questioning his current relationship status with his significant other.

The band-members worked with critically acclaimed producer Shane McAnally to bring their vision to life. “Written In The Sand” served as the second single on their sophomore record, “Happy Endings.” The hit graced the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and peaked at No.3 on the Hot Country Songs chart. It wasn’t long until the relatable narrative went platinum in 2018.

The 12-song project includes several mainstream radio hits such as – “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart,” “Hotel Key,” “Stars in the City” featuring Little Big Town, and more.

“It’s one of my favorite songs on the album,” the band told ABC Radio. “And actually was one of the last ones that we wrote before we recorded it, and it’s just kind of a gut feeling. We felt like we had a moment to do something different than we’ve ever done before, and it felt like the right one.”

The GRAMMY-nominated group relatively recently dropped their fourth studio album “Time, Tequila, & Therapy.” The project includes the reflective anthem “I Was On A Boat That Day,” which has become the band’s most prominent radio impact to date. Old Dominion will pull from their impressive catalog during CMT’s Campfire Sessions on Friday, August 5 at 10/9c.