CMT Roundup: New Music From Keith Urban, Nicolle Galyon, Kameron Marlowe and more

He sings: I can put the sun right back in your sunshine| Bring a little lovе back into your late night| Ain’t gotta be nothin’ more than one more drink|And maybe I can take the blue out of your brown eyes, baby.

“Brown Eyes Baby” was co-written by Morgan Wallen, Rodney Clawson, Will Bundy and Josh Thompson.

“So we’ve been working on some new music that’s gonna be coming out very soon, and we thought we might lay this one on you,” Urban said in a statement.

The four-time Grammy winner recorded the melodic balm in Nashville earlier this year. He debuted it on the opening night of his THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR and played it on television for the first time last week.

