CMT Roundup: New Music From Keith Urban, Nicolle Galyon, Kameron Marlowe and more

Also find new songs from Tyler Rich and Marie-Mai, Jason Aldean and Temecula Road
48m ago

It’s looking like a superstar new music weekend with sizzling songs out from Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Kameron Marlowe, hit songwriter Nicolle Galyon and more. Let them soothe what ails you and check out the rest of the songs on CMT’s Roundup playlist, which is tacked at the bottom of the post.

