Country Artist Jenny Tolman Expecting First Child With Grammy-Nominated Producer Dave Brainard

Nearly five months after tying the knot, Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard will welcome their newborn on Christmas Eve.
Fast-rising artist Jenny Tolman has a bun in the oven!

The 26-year-old songstress and husband Dave Brainard will receive the ultimate present this year, as the two are expecting their first child together on Christmas Eve. The soon-to-be parents exclusively confirmed the pregnancy with PEOPLE.

In true singer-songwriter fashion, Tolman revealed her growing baby bump in recently released music video for “Same Train As You.” The clip also features footage from their winter wonderland-like wedding.

“Dave and I are so thrilled to get to share the most exciting news of our lives!” Tolman told the publication. “We wrote ’Same Train as You’ during our second co-writing session together, before we were together as a couple, when we hardly even knew each other.”

