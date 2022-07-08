Country Artist Jenny Tolman Expecting First Child With Grammy-Nominated Producer Dave Brainard

</noscript> </div>

“I can’t wait to have a little cutie with the big ear protector headphones on side-stage soon!” Tolman told the outlet. “There are only two things I’ve ever wanted to be since I was a little girl: a singer and a mom. I am so grateful that I get to do both!”

Brainard is also looking forward to expanding their family.

“I’m excited about having a family, especially knowing the kind of person who their mother is going to be,” he explained.

The gender of the baby, has not been revealed.

The critically acclaimed producer popped the question in October of 2020, nearly five years after he was assaulted in Nashville. When Brainard was struggling for his life in a hospital bed, that is when Tolman realized he was “the one.”

“It was a moment of epiphany for me. It was like, ’Oh my God, I am in love with this person, and someone has hurt him, and I need to be with him,'” she previously said. “That’s when I realized that he wasn’t just a good friend. He was my person.”

It wasn’t long until the two tied the knot in Jackson, Wyoming, at Split Creek Ranch – a picturesque venue that overlooks the Grand Teton mountain range. Tolman was not “Afraid” about the weather, as the sky was clear and snow covered the ground – making a flawless backdrop for photos and set for the “Same Train As You” music video.

“The sun was out, and there were no clouds covering the Tetons. The day before, it snowed in Jackson, so we had a beautiful fresh layer of snow. It was the most perfect weather you could ask for!” she declared to PEOPLE following the special day.

The breakout star recently (July 8) shared a sneak peek of the snow-globe affair and broke the baby news on social media. While many fans pointed out Tolman’s stunning cathedral veil and designer wedding dress, several others sent congratulatory messages their way.

“The song & video are beautiful. You are glowing. Congrats to you guys – that’s the best news!! ❤️,” said a follower. “The most romantic love song! So happy for you guys,” shared another.

According to Tolman’s official website, she has pumped the breaks on touring for now. However, she is expected to perform at a private show in Texas in the fall. “Marred in a Honky Tonk” is out and available to stream.