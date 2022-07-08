Miranda Lambert, her husband and friends are on a 20-day camper trip through the west

Pics: Miranda Lambert And Husband Brendan McLoughlin Felt Like They Were On Another Planet in Moab, Utah

Miranda Lambert might be a Texas girl at heart, but she’s truly loving the desert.

Lambert, her husband Brendan McLoughlin, Lambert’s friend and backup singer Gwen Sebastian and her husband are on a 20-day vacation in their campers traveling through the west.

On Friday, Lambert posted a series of photos of the friends enjoying the Utah landscape with the caption, “Magical Moab! 🧡”

In the snaps, the friends pose at Arches National Park and zip through the arid landscape in large ATVs.

McLoughlin shared his own series of vacation pictures with the cutline: “MOAB!!! Thought I was on a different planet for a few days, this area is incredible. Till next time 🤙🏽🤙🏽”

The friends launched their extensive 20-day vacation earlier this month in Colorado after concluding her The Bandwagon Tour.

“Time off touring means it’s time to hit the dusty trail! There is no better way to spend summer than glamping with your best pals. @gwensebastian and @jed_i_night with their camper named ‘Toodle Lou’ and me and @brendanjmcloughlin with our @airstream_inc Globetrotter we call ‘The Sheriff,’” Lambert captioned the series of photos.

Road trips are a theme for Lambert lately. Her new album “Palomino” was inspired by a fictious road trip during the height of the pandemic. She and her co-writers used a map for guidance to pen songs highlighting different places and themes across the United States. But when Lambert thought about it, she realized that while she travels constantly for work, she only gets to see venues and parking lots when she’s on tour.

“Everyone’s like, ’So you’re gonna get right off the bus and right into a camper,” Lambert told People. “But, it’s such a different way of seeing the world. It’s through a windshield, but it’s with freedom versus pulling into a parking lot where I wait all day, play a show, then roll the next town. This is like a way to actually see things. I always say I’ve been everywhere and seen nothing, which is kind of part of what I do. Gwen always says, ’What we do is a hard lifestyle. So while all our knees and elbows work, we’re gonna go do some fun stuff.’”