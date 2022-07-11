Reba McEntire Reveals Fall Tour

Terri Clark will join Reba McEntire on the 17-city REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour

Fancy is hitting the road!

In addition to her television series (“Big Sky”), made-for-television movie (“The Hammer”) and Oklahoma restaurant, Reba McEntire is also adding a tour to her schedule this fall.

The Country Music Hall of Famer revealed Monday that her fall arena tour REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT will launch October 13 in Lafayette, LA.

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said Reba. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

Clark doesn’t want to wait for the fall. She’s ready to kick off the tour now!

“So excited! Is it October yet?” Clark commented.

Jenna Paulette, who is part of CMT’s 2022 Next Women of Country Class, begged: “Take me w y’all 🙌🏻💕”

McEntire has 35 No. 1 songs and a career of defining hits to her credit including “Why Haven’t I Heard From You,” “Fancy” and “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia.” Clark will be the special guest at each stop on the 17-city tour.

Tickets for REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can access a special fan presale starting Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. local time by signing up for McEntire’s email list here. Fans must be signed up by 11:59p.m. CT on Monday, July 11, in order to receive the presale code. The presale code will be emailed out on Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, 2022 Dates

October 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

October 14 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

October 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

October 20 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

October 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

October 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 29 – Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center

November 3 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

November 4 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 10 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

November 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

November 12 – Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena

November 17 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

November 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

November 19 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena