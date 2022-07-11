Randy Houser “Boycotting” TikTok, Wants To Release Music The Old Fashion Way

Randy Houser rallies behind pop artist Halsey against the new social media strategy used by record labels nationwide.

Country music star Randy Houser has officially put his foot down.

The “How Country Feels” singer recently shared his strong thoughts and feelings about social media with Taste of Country Nights. The hitmaker confirmed that he would never participate in viral trends or jump on the TikTok bandwagon.

The entertainment industry experienced a significant shift when TikTok launched in 2018. With TikTok being the fastest-growing social media application today, musicians tend to jump on the platform to distribute new material or connect with fans.

Fast-rising artists such as Breland, Priscilla Block, Ashley Cooke, Alexandra Kay, and more broke into the genre by utilizing the networking site. After witnessing the benefits, record labels began encouraging established artists to be active on TikTok as well. However, Houser declared that TikTok is one business strategy he can’t get on board with.

“I understand that’s the way of the future and all that,” the singer-songwriter told the outlet. “But that ain’t music. I like music.”

He continued rattling off reasons why he is against TikTok and began calling out the recording industry.

“I do like making movies and all that, but there’s enough on our plates to be able to create music, and then all of a sudden you gotta be a TikTok star for any of that to count? No,” he stressed to host Evan Paul. “That’s not true. That’s a bunch of s–t you’re getting sold because your label is too lazy to make you a star or get your music done. They’re trying to take the easy way out and press you to do something else. Sorry,” he added with frustration in his voice.

Houser is not alone in his stance, as several other musicians have spoke out about the new practice used by labels nationwide. TikTok sensation turned chart-topping hip-hop artist Trevor Daniel told Rolling Stone that releasing new music is almost “impossible” now with the strict requirements.

“It’s just been pretty much impossible to put out music,” said Daniel to Rolling Stone. “It feels like I’m at the DMV. Every time I go to deliver music, it’s like, ’Oh, well you need to do this … post on TikTok more … tease these songs so we can see which ones they react to more. I do that, and then I don’t really hear anything. Because what they’re really expecting, even though they say they’re not … they want it to go viral again.”

Pop artist Halsey, who has spent nearly eight years in the business, said that her label “refused” to release original material until they could “fake a viral moment.” Following the conversation, Halsey made a TikTok explaining her concerns. Fans instantly rallied behind the platinum-selling artist, making the video go viral.

“Everything is marketing,” said Halsey. “I just want to release music, man. And I deserve better tbh,” she added.

Without hesitation, Houser responded to Halsey on TikTok and said, “I’m not doing it either…” The country crooner revealed to Taste of Country Nights that he’s “boycotting.”

Houser is currently gearing up to release his sixth studio album, “Note To Self.” The collection is set to be released on Nov. 11 on his own Magnolia Records.