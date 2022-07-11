Watch: Luke Bryan Falls On Stage In North Carolina – Again

VIDEO
Bryan is currently on his RAISED UP RIGHT TOUR and is out promoting his new single “Country On.” He recently told SiriusXM’s The Highway that he was halfway through making his next album and can’t wait for fans to hear his anthemic new single.
“This is the first installment of a project I’m working on,” he explains. “I mean, I’ve got probably half of the project done. Hopefully, as ’Country On’ is going up the chart, (I’ll) spend a couple more months writing a lot of music, working hard in the studio and then go in and cut some more songs and have the ability to put a full album out.”
Bryan thinks he already has several songs that could be singles, but he wants to focus on releasing the best music he can and having fun while he’s doing it.
“The rest will take care of itself,” he says.
He hopes his new song “County On” will unite Americans with a message he thinks most country fans can embrace.
“When you think about it on a t-shirt, and everybody’s saying ’Country On’ when you’re having a bad day, and you can know you can drink a beer and ’Country On,’ it feels pretty good,” Bryan says. “But I love what the song says. I love that it uplifts the hardworking American people out there, and it brings a lot of unity. This song just has feel-good vibes all the way around it, and I’m just honored to have it out.”
SiriusXM host Buzz Brainard told Bryan he had everyone covered in the song, from farmers and bartenders to soldiers and truckers.
Bryan added songwriters to the list.
“Anytime you can reference country music fans in a song, and you can really make it feel natural, (it’s great),” he says. “This song does that. And I think it’s gonna be pretty amazing to have it out.”
Bryan isn’t on the road getting his country on by himself. He’s got Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock along for the ride, which will wind through more than 30 cities before concluding in late October.
“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” Bryan said in a statement. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old.”
Tickets for Bryan’s RAISED UP RIGHT TOUR are on sale now at Lukebryan.com.
RAISED UP RIGHT TOUR Schedule:
7/7/2022
Virginia Beach, VA
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
7/8/2022
Raleigh, NC
Coastal Credit Union Music Park
7/9/2022
Atlanta, GA
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
7/21/2022
Bristow, VA
Jiffy Lube Live
7/22/2022
Charlotte, NC
PNC Music Pavilion
7/28/2022
Gilford, NH
Bank of NH Pavilion
7/29/2022
Gilford, NH
Bank of NH Pavilion
7/30/2022
Hartford, CT
Xfinity Theatre
8/5/2022
Milwaukee, WI
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
8/14/2022
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
8/18/2022
Birmingham, AL
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre**
8/19/2022
Knoxville, TN
Thompson-Boling Arena
8/20/2022
Indianapolis, IN
Ruoff Music Center
8/25/2022
San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center ++
8/26/2022
Lafayette, LA
Cajundome
8/27/2022
New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center
9/8/2022
Kansas City, MO
T-Mobile Center
9/9/2022
St. Louis, MO
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/10/2022
Chicago, IL
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/29/2022
Estero, FL
Hertz Arena*
9/30/2022
West Palm Beach, FL
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/1/2022
Tampa, FL
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/6/2022
Southaven, MS
Landers Center**
10/7/2022
Bossier City, LA
Brookshire Grocery Arena
10/8/2022
Little Rock, AR
Simmons Bank Arena
10/13/2022
Biloxi, MS
Mississippi Coast Coliseum**
10/14/2022
Huntsville, AL
The Orion Amphitheater**
10/15/2022
Peoria, IL
Peoria Civic Center
10/27/2022
Greenville, SC
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
10/28/2022
Jacksonville, FL
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*
**Mitchell only +DJ Rock
*Riley only + DJ Rock