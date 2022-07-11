Watch: Luke Bryan Falls On Stage In North Carolina – Again

</noscript> </div>

“This is the first installment of a project I’m working on,” he explains. “I mean, I’ve got probably half of the project done. Hopefully, as ’Country On’ is going up the chart, (I’ll) spend a couple more months writing a lot of music, working hard in the studio and then go in and cut some more songs and have the ability to put a full album out.”

Bryan thinks he already has several songs that could be singles, but he wants to focus on releasing the best music he can and having fun while he’s doing it.

“The rest will take care of itself,” he says.

He hopes his new song “County On” will unite Americans with a message he thinks most country fans can embrace.

“When you think about it on a t-shirt, and everybody’s saying ’Country On’ when you’re having a bad day, and you can know you can drink a beer and ’Country On,’ it feels pretty good,” Bryan says. “But I love what the song says. I love that it uplifts the hardworking American people out there, and it brings a lot of unity. This song just has feel-good vibes all the way around it, and I’m just honored to have it out.”

SiriusXM host Buzz Brainard told Bryan he had everyone covered in the song, from farmers and bartenders to soldiers and truckers.

Bryan added songwriters to the list.

“Anytime you can reference country music fans in a song, and you can really make it feel natural, (it’s great),” he says. “This song does that. And I think it’s gonna be pretty amazing to have it out.”

Bryan isn’t on the road getting his country on by himself. He’s got Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock along for the ride, which will wind through more than 30 cities before concluding in late October.

“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” Bryan said in a statement. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old.”

Tickets for Bryan’s RAISED UP RIGHT TOUR are on sale now at Lukebryan.com.

RAISED UP RIGHT TOUR Schedule:

7/7/2022

Virginia Beach, VA

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/8/2022

Raleigh, NC

Coastal Credit Union Music Park

7/9/2022

Atlanta, GA

Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/21/2022

Bristow, VA

Jiffy Lube Live

7/22/2022

Charlotte, NC

PNC Music Pavilion

7/28/2022

Gilford, NH

Bank of NH Pavilion

7/29/2022

Gilford, NH

Bank of NH Pavilion

7/30/2022

Hartford, CT

Xfinity Theatre

8/5/2022

Milwaukee, WI

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8/14/2022

Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/18/2022

Birmingham, AL

Oak Mountain Amphitheatre**

8/19/2022

Knoxville, TN

Thompson-Boling Arena

8/20/2022

Indianapolis, IN

Ruoff Music Center

8/25/2022

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center ++

8/26/2022

Lafayette, LA

Cajundome

8/27/2022

New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center

9/8/2022

Kansas City, MO

T-Mobile Center

9/9/2022

St. Louis, MO

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/10/2022

Chicago, IL

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/29/2022

Estero, FL

Hertz Arena*

9/30/2022

West Palm Beach, FL

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/1/2022

Tampa, FL

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/6/2022

Southaven, MS

Landers Center**

10/7/2022

Bossier City, LA

Brookshire Grocery Arena

10/8/2022

Little Rock, AR

Simmons Bank Arena

10/13/2022

Biloxi, MS

Mississippi Coast Coliseum**

10/14/2022

Huntsville, AL

The Orion Amphitheater**

10/15/2022

Peoria, IL

Peoria Civic Center

10/27/2022

Greenville, SC

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/28/2022

Jacksonville, FL

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*

**Mitchell only +DJ Rock

*Riley only + DJ Rock