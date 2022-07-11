Music

Watch: Luke Bryan Falls On Stage In North Carolina – Again

Luke Bryan takes a tumble on stage without missing a note, keeps dancing.
Leave it to Luke Bryan to wiggle his hips with such fervor that he propels himself to the ground – where he keeps the hip action pumping and never misses a note.
That’s the scene that unfolded over the weekend while Bryan was on stage in Raleigh, North Carolina.

During “That’s My Kind Of Night,” the singer lost his balance and tumbled the stage without missing a single lyric. When he got his bearings, Bryan started thrusting into the air.

Bryan’s tour manager rushed out to help him, but Bryan waved him away and later hopped up and resumed dancing. But, not before having a laugh at his own expense.

It’s not the first time Bryan has fallen on stage.

In 2014, Bryan stepped off the edge of the stage in Charlotte, North Carolina and fell to the floor between the stage and the barricade. He was helped back on stage and said that the last time he was in North Carolina, he fell on stage. So that brings Bryan to a total of at least three falls in the Tar-heel State.

