Next Up Now: Faren Rachels Breaks Hearts, Reminds Viewers of the Importance of Parents in Video “Had To Be There”

Faren Rachels is bucking the fluffy summertime trends in her music video for “Had To Be There,” a song meant to remind listeners of the importance of showing up for their loved ones.
Written by Rachels, Greg Bates and Jeff Garrison and produced by Rocky Block and Austin Goodloe, “Had To Be There” explores what happens when kids are left to fend for themselves when parents are there during life moments.
The video takes a different turn, however. Produced by Chase Denton and directed by Frank Paris, the touching clip shows what families look like when moms and dads step up for moments typically handled by the opposite sex. A mom enthusiastically plays soccer with her son, and a dad takes his daughters to dance class.
“I really wanted to highlight parents in non-traditional gender roles stepping up and being both mom and dad because that’s what my mom always did for me and my brother,” Rachels said.