Next Up Now: Faren Rachels Breaks Hearts, Reminds Viewers of the Importance of Parents in Video “Had To Be There”

“I love the kids who are in it so much, and I don’t get to see them very often these days,” she said. “So spending all day with them was my favorite part of shooting.”

Rachels hopes viewers will be more than entertained when they watch the music video – she hopes it makes a difference in their hearts. She said she felt a “whirlwind of emotion” when she watched the clip.

“I hope parents will be reminded of the importance of simply showing up,” she said. “I hope anyone who still struggles with growing up without a mom or dad will know they aren’t alone if and when it still stings.”

While Rachels’ name may be new to some, the singer has spent the last decade in Music City logging invaluable experience. She’s played shows with Luke Combs, Brantley Gilbert, Willie Nelson, and Dwight Yoakam and said she learned to love country music from her grandparents.

“They used to take me to concerts,” she said. “Now I get to tour with some of the artists that they introduced me to.”

Rachels has written songs recorded by Lainey Wilson, Ashland Craft, Chrissy Metz, and more. She just hopes her work makes a difference.

“I wanna make music for grown-ass women; real… raw,” she said. “I wanna make music about things people are actually going through and not drinking beer 24-7.”