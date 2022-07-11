Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Famer Richie Furay Goes Country with Covers Album

Richie Furay: "I hope there's not comparisons. I'm not looking to be compared with Keith Urban's 'Somebody Like You.'"

Richie Furay spent six decades building a rock’ n roll career that earned him a spot in the Rock’ N Roll Hall of Fame. Now at 78 years old, he’s shifting his sights to country music.

Furay is most known as a founding member of Buffalo Springfield, and his friend and producer Val Garay approached him with the idea of a country covers project. Furay was unsure, but when the men listed their song ideas for potential inclusion, the same song topped both of their lists – John Berry’s “Your Love Amazes Me.”

“I knew we were onto something, and we could go ahead,” Furay said. “From there, we just went ahead and picked songs that just really had somehow touched my heart.”

Furay’s 12-song album “In the Country” is available now and includes the Ohio native covering songs by Keith Urban, Lonestar, Lee Ann Womack, Alabama, Garth Brooks and more.

