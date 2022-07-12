WATCH: Brandi Carlile Helps Tanya Tucker Reveal Herself “In A New Way”

</noscript> </div>

“I have loved Tanya Tucker since I was eight years old,” shared Carlile at the beginning of the clip over an old concert tape. “Tanya’s voice is in all of us that sing country music. And it’s time for us to do an about-face and recognize that.”

The trailer exposed a heart-to-heart conversation Carlile had with the “Delta Dawn” singer. While staring directly into Tucker’s eyes, Carlile expressed the ever-lasting impact she had on the country music landscape.

“It’s about the influence that you’ve had. Young people and their longing for understanding where their music came from,” Carlile told Tucker. “To be able to leave behind something. And I guess music is, you know, the gift I have,” the 63-year-old replied.

Although Carlile wants the record to represent a “Renaissance period in her life,” the main motive behind the collection was to catapult Tucker back to stardom.

“Tanya’s stepping out and saying I’m back, and I’m ready to reveal myself in a new way,” Carlile clarified at the end of the fascinating sneak peek.

The world-renowned artist told Deadline that she’s excited for fans to watch the documentary and learn more about the chart-topping album that includes fan favorites like – “Hard Luck,” “Mustang Ridge,” and “The Wheels of Laredo.”

“It’s so surreal to see my life captured moment by moment during the recording process with Brandi, as well as some footage that I haven’t seen in decades!” said Tucker. “Sony Pictures Classics is the perfect partner, and I can’t wait for the world to see this masterpiece Kathlyn and her team captured!” said Tucker. “I’m over the moon that this special documentary has found such a perfect home with Sony Pictures Classics. I don’t think there’s a more fascinating human being on the planet than Tanya Tucker. I can’t wait for the world to fall In love with this legend all over again,” added Carlile.

“While I’m Livin’” marked Tucker’s first album in 17 years. The masterpiece received positive praise upon release, as it scored Best Country Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards and Best Country Song for “Bring My Flowers Now.”

The country phenomenon is currently on her Hard Luck Tour, where she is pulling from her impressive repertoire of smash hits. Tickets are available for purchase, and “The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile” will premiere this fall.