WATCH: Brandi Carlile Helps Tanya Tucker Reveal Herself “In A New Way”

Country music legend Tanya Tucker has made a triumphant return to the spotlight, and now Sony Pictures is bringing her astonishing journey to the big screen.
The entertainment giant recently (July 8) released the trailer to the highly anticipated documentary, “The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile.” The Kathlyn Horan-directed piece will display the creative process behind the full-fledged record that Carlile cultivated for Tucker and how it played a vital role in her comeback story.
“’The Return of Tanya Tucker’ follows Tanya’s richly creative, utterly captivating, bumpy ride back to the top as Brandi encourages her to push past her fears to create a new sound and reach a new audience,” the YouTube description explained. “The writing, the experimenting, and refining of this new music mixes with all that came before – using rare archival footage and photographs to delve into Tanya’s history, beginning in a single wide trailer in Seminole, Texas.”