Tim McGraw Says it Won’t Be “Too Long” Until He Releases New Music

Country music icon Tim McGraw is working overtime in the studio to release his 16th studio album.

While playing James Dutton in Paramount+ “Yellowstone” prequel “1883,” McGraw’s creative wheels continued to turn, and he never lost sight of his music career. The multifaceted star previously wrapped the series and his nationwide trek, leaving him with more time to hone in on the highly anticipated record.

The “Humble And Kind” singer recently (July 8) caught up with Country Countdown USA host Lon Helton to reveal that new music is on the horizon and to reflect on his experience in the Taylor Sheridan universe.

“I’m in the middle of it,” said McGraw before explaining his progress thus far. “I’ve probably mixed eight [songs] so far, and will record a few more soon.”

The multi-platinum artist told Helton that he’s competing with himself, as he hopes to make the upcoming collection better than his last.

“I’m always looking to beat what I did last time,” the hitmaker stressed. “I’m sure we’ll have something off the new album here before too long. I don’t know when the album will drop,” he added.

The project will follow his 2021 critically acclaimed album, “Here on Earth (Ultimate Edition)” The collection includes fan favorites such as – “I called Mama,” “Undivided,” featuring Tyler Hubbard, and “Keep Your Eyes On Me” with wife Faith Hill.

McGraw received his 16th No. 1 debut on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart with “Here on Earth.” The country crooner’s solo project, “Damn Country Music,” peaked at No.3 in November 2015 upon release. Smash hit “7500 OBO” from McGraw’s recent record is currently dominating country radio, as it scored a spot in the Top 5 on the Mediabase charts.

While grinding in the studio, McGraw shared that he was testing his physical limits on the set of “1883.” Country Countdown USA asked the legend if he performed the extreme stunts captured in the series. The singer turned Hollywood actor said he completed more than half the challenges alongside Hill, who plays Margaret Dutton.

“We [Faith Hill] did over 90% of them,” McGraw declared. The vocalist confirmed that his wife even tackled the famous river scene in 1883, where she saves a man. “Absolutely, she did. The stunt girl was an ex-bull rider, and she was going after Faith. It was a real struggle. Faith’s tough and she’s a great swimmer. I was watching, too. They had a hard time getting us off horses, too.”

Although the country couple has been praised for their remarkable acting in the record-breaking binge, McGraw confirmed that they will not perform in the new spinoff called “1932.”

“They changed the title to ‘1923,’ and it’ll be Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Faith & I want ‘1883’ to live in its own world. we thought it was such a special project, we don’t want to water it down,” he shared with the outlet. “We want it to stay in that world. We were so proud of the show and so proud of the characters, we don’t want to take anything away from ‘1883’.”