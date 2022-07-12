Tyler Hubbard Joins Keith Urban’s Fall Tour

Tyler Hubbard said his new songs are meant to be played live, and he can't wait to join Keith Urban on tour.

Tyler Hubbard just swapped one tour mate for another one.

After a decade spent as half of Florida Georgia Line, Hubbard is embarking on a solo career with a new project – and a new tour. This time, however, he’s playing shows with Keith Urban.

Urban and Hubbard – who share a manager – revealed Tuesday that the “5 Foot 9” singer will join Urban and support act Ingrid Andress on his “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR” in the fall.

Hubbard’s first show on Urban’s worldwide trek will be September 3rd at The Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA.

“I’m psyched that my brutha Tyler Hubbard is gonna come out and join Ingrid (Andress) and me on the fall leg of my “SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR,” said Urban in a statement. “It’s like some Ocean’s 11 shit, and it’s gonna be a BLAST!!!!!”

Members of the country music community was quick to jump in with their support.

Chris Lane said: “Congrats man that’s awesome!”

Canaan Smith tossed up a 🙌 emoji, and actress Rita Wilson, who also sings country music, offered, “Yay.”

Hubbard is quickly dropping new solo songs this summer including “5 Foot 9,” “35s” and his next digital release “Way Home” that will be available Friday. Urban just released his first new song of 2022 “Brown Eyes Baby” on Friday.

“I’ve been writing and recording a lot of new music for my first solo album, songs that are made to be played live,” Hubbard said in a statement. “I am so excited to be joining Keith (Urban) on his fall tour and can’t wait to play them for the first time for fans across the country.”

“THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR”

September 3 Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 8 Phoenix Footprint Center

September 9 San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 10 Los Angeles The Kia Forum

September 15 Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre

September 16 Denver Ball Arena

September 17 Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena

September 22 Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena

September 23 Columbus Nationwide Arena

September 29 Kansas City T-Mobile Center

September 30 Oklahoma City Paycom Center

October 1 Ft. Worth Dickies Arena

October 6 Lexington Rupp Arena

October 7 Nashville Bridgestone Arena

October 8 Atlanta State Farm Arena

October 13 Savannah Enmarket Arena

October 14 Knoxville Thompson Boling Arena

October 15 Charleston Charleston Coliseum

October 20 Wilkes-Barre Mohegan Sun Arena

October 21 Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena

October 22 Belmont Park UBS Arena at Belmont Park

November 4 Peoria Peoria Civic Center