Tyler Hubbard Joins Keith Urban’s Fall Tour

Tyler Hubbard just swapped one tour mate for another one.
After a decade spent as half of Florida Georgia Line, Hubbard is embarking on a solo career with a new project – and a new tour. This time, however, he’s playing shows with Keith Urban.
Urban and Hubbard – who share a manager – revealed Tuesday that the “5 Foot 9” singer will join Urban and support act Ingrid Andress on his “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR” in the fall.
Hubbard’s first show on Urban’s worldwide trek will be September 3rd at The Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA.
“I’m psyched that my brutha Tyler Hubbard is gonna come out and join Ingrid (Andress) and me on the fall leg of my “SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR,” said Urban in a statement. “It’s like some Ocean’s 11 shit, and it’s gonna be a BLAST!!!!!”
Members of the country music community was quick to jump in with their support.
Chris Lane said: “Congrats man that’s awesome!”
Canaan Smith tossed up a 🙌 emoji, and actress Rita Wilson, who also sings country music, offered, “Yay.”
Hubbard is quickly dropping new solo songs this summer including “5 Foot 9,” “35s” and his next digital release “Way Home” that will be available Friday. Urban just released his first new song of 2022 “Brown Eyes Baby” on Friday.
“I’ve been writing and recording a lot of new music for my first solo album, songs that are made to be played live,” Hubbard said in a statement. “I am so excited to be joining Keith (Urban) on his fall tour and can’t wait to play them for the first time for fans across the country.”
“THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR”
September 3 Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 8 Phoenix Footprint Center
September 9 San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 10 Los Angeles The Kia Forum
September 15 Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre
September 16 Denver Ball Arena
September 17 Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena
September 22 Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena
September 23 Columbus Nationwide Arena
September 29 Kansas City T-Mobile Center
September 30 Oklahoma City Paycom Center
October 1 Ft. Worth Dickies Arena
October 6 Lexington Rupp Arena
October 7 Nashville Bridgestone Arena
October 8 Atlanta State Farm Arena
October 13 Savannah Enmarket Arena
October 14 Knoxville Thompson Boling Arena
October 15 Charleston Charleston Coliseum
October 20 Wilkes-Barre Mohegan Sun Arena
October 21 Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena
October 22 Belmont Park UBS Arena at Belmont Park
November 4 Peoria Peoria Civic Center