CMT Premiere: Alana Springsteen Calls Out Ex-Boyfriend In “Trust Issues” Music Video

The singer turned to world-renowned video producer and director David Bradley to bring her roller-coaster-like emotions to life.

“I’m generally a pretty introverted person. Especially when it comes to healing and heartbreak. I process things internally and what you see in this video is how I dealt with the aftermath of this breakup,” says Springsteen. “I’ll go get a coffee, take a walk, sit somewhere with a sunset view and just think. There’s so much I learned about myself through this relationship, and it took a lot of alone time to get to a place where I could write about it with Sasha, Jessie Jo, and Nick. My hope is that the angst of that experience comes through.”

After placing her heart on the line and reflecting on the shattered romance – the poise vocalist took back her true identity, that she believes was lost during the relationship.

“Honestly, this is pretty deep, but I think I learned how easy it is to change for somebody,” she stressed. “More than ever, just learning to trust my gut and my instincts through everything. Also, just learning how strong I am and how much freedom there is in being vulnerable. The deeper I go, and the more honest I get with these songs, the freer I feel.”

Although the breakout star has come to terms with new profound confidence, she hopes her devoted listeners struggling to trust again recognizes that they are not alone after watching the music video.

“Healing and processing can look different for everyone, and that’s okay. We all deal with guilt, shame, and regret, but finding healthy ways of feeling the feelings and coming out the other side stronger is most important,” Springsteen emphasized. “This is what that process looked like for me, but whatever helps you figure things out in a healthy way is what you should do. That and that coffee, jeeps, and Nashville sunsets are the best.”

The emerging artist said that Bradley perfectly captured her healing process. As Springsteen delivers the gut-punching lyrics that showcase her addicting, yet explosive vocals – she visits Nashville hot spots that bring her peace and joy.

“This is one of my favorite videos we’ve shot. It feels very “me.” I wanted those sunset shots to be very cinematic and lost it when I saw them for the first time. There’s a shot at the beginning where you can see my reflection in a puddle that I love,” said the Virginia Beach native. “David got super artistic with some of it, and it made all the difference. I also loved getting to sit on top of the jeep overlooking the Nashville skyline. Those shots turned out so sick with the blurred-out lights of the Batman building and skyline in the background.”

“Trust Issues” is just one chapter in her story conveyed in her upcoming collection. The eight-track project is not only infused with life lessons and untold tales, but it is also a letter to other twenty-something-year old’s navigating the harsh reality of dating.

“I hope it takes you on a journey. I think everything happens for a reason, and no matter how heartbroken you get or how bad it gets along the way, we all just learn something about ourselves through everything – good or bad.”