CMT Premiere: Alana Springsteen Calls Out Ex-Boyfriend In “Trust Issues” Music Video

Exhaling a deep breath was challenging for fast-rising country star Alana Springsteen, who once had a breakup heavily weighing on her heart. Songwriters Sasha Alex Sloan, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Nick Bailey helped place Springsteen’s broken heart back together – allowing her to take the sigh of relief she was longing for.
Springsteen told CMT that she had to build the courage to step into the songwriting session for “Trust Issues.” Getting to a vulnerable place was easier than she thought, as her long-time collaborators created a safe space. “Trust Issues” serves as a sneak peek into her forthcoming project “History of Breaking Up (Part Two),” which is set to drop on July 15.
“That song to me was one of the hardest on this project to write,” Springsteen declared. “It was about a guy who broke my heart last year, and for a while, I was just processing. It hurt to talk about it, it hurt to think about it, and I couldn’t imagine diving into all of those feelings. I don’t know what it was about that room, and sometimes I just feel an energy, and I was like, ‘today is the day,’” she recalled.
Springsteen has proved to be wise beyond her years with “Trust Issues,” as she managed to turn her heartache into a fearless breakup banger.
“It was just four friends in a room talking about their feelings, sharing, and helping each other through it,” she explained. “Lines that we would say out loud, we were just like, ‘maybe that’s a verse? Let’s put it in the song.’ We were really getting down to the heart of it and not being afraid to go deep,” she added with confidence.