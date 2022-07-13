WATCH: Mall Food Court Worker Crashes Walker Hayes’ TikTok Video And Nailed The “Y’All Life” Dance

Walker Hayes’ recent shopping spree turned into a dance party. The country-singer-turned-TikTok-sensation shared (July 12) a video of himself and his two kids busting a move in the middle of a mall food court.

The social media clip showcases a dance routine for his highly anticipated single “Y’All Life,” set to drop on July 15. While performing to the up-tempo track, a mall employee crashed their shot. Without hesitation, the stranger joined in on the fun and didn’t miss a beat.

The country crooner’s 12-year-old son Baylor first noticed the worker, prompting him to break into a sudden belly laugh. Once the family completed the flash mob-like routine, they gave the video bomber a big high five for his impressive freestyle moves.

“This dude jumped in like a champ 💪💪💪😂 #yalllife,” the hitmaker wrote alongside the video on social media.

In less than 24 hours, the post raked in 570K views and 54.5K likes on TikTok alone. While many fans expressed their excitement for the Nelly-inspired hit, several others complimented Hayes’ parenting skills.

“Thanks for raising kids whose first instinct is to turn around and high-five that guy. Kindness is everything! 💚Love watching y’all spread joy!” gushed a follower. “Love how excited the kids got about him too,” said another.

Hayes worked alongside his two children to create the easy-going dance. The Grammy-nominated singer shared a preview of the choreography session, which took place in the middle of his living room. Hayes’ oldest daughter Lela was the mastermind behind his viral “Fancy Like” two-step as well.

This is not the first time Hayes has teased “Y’All Life,” as he gave his listeners a sneak peek in late June with an ear-grabbing guitar riff. The “AA” singer pointed out his creative approach and explained that he laid down the instrumentals for “Y’All Life” before writing the lyrics.

“Still got a few weeks till this drops July 15 but imma let y’all go ahead and get hooked on this lick in ‘Y’all Life’ @nickschmmutte nailing it on something shiny by @officialgretsch,” Hayes declared on Instagram. “Lots of people ask I write songs lyrics or music first…I’m usually a words first guy but with this one began with this guitar riff 💪 fun fact #YallLife,” he added.

Hayes penned “Y’All Life” with Pete Good and Josh Jenkins. The Joe Thibodeau and Shane McAnally produced tune, serves as Hayes’ “next phase” of his flourishing career. While singing about Southern-style living, he gives a friendly nod to Nelly’s early 2000s hit, “Country Grammar.” The feel-good tune infused with heavy percussion and electrifying string pulls, is destined to be the song of the summer. “Y’All” life will be available to stream on Friday, July 15.