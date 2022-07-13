Taylor Kerr Reflects On Her Pregnancy And Shares Throwback Photo With Maddie Font

A true friendship is rare to find, but Taylor Kerr and Maddie Font have struck gold. The two have been inseparable since they released their 2014 debut single, “Girl in a Country Song.” They have experienced several life milestones from inking a record deal, receiving prestigious accolades, and even standing beside one another on each other’s wedding day.

Therefore, when Kerr found out that she was expecting her first child – Font was the first person to know. Maddie & Tae recently (July 12) reflected on the memorable moment when Kerr broke the heartwarming news. The photo features the platinum-selling duo sharing a warm embrace backstage at a show. When the singer-songwriter confided in her other half, there wasn’t a baby bump in sight.

“This may look like any old picture but this was actually taken the day after I had found out I was pregnant,” Kerr explained alongside the snapshot. “Maddie was the only person that knew (besides my husband) so we snapped a pic to celebrate our first show as a trio,” she added.

It wasn’t until November of 2021 that Kerr publicly announced her pregnancy. The songstress and husband, Josh Kerr, welcomed daughter Leighton Grace Kerr into the world in mid-January. Their baby girl arrived three months before her expected Spring due date, weighing in at two pounds and five ounces. Kerr’s birth story has been far from easy, as the new parents spent 53 days in the NICU. Despite the unexpected experience, Kerr told her label that she wouldn’t change a thing about the delivery.

“We have had quite the journey, but I wouldn’t trade any second for anything in the world,” she said before giving an update on her new life. “She has been such a joy to grow and to now watch; her little personality is shining through, and we’re just making some really special memories over here in the Kerr household, and I feel so blessed that I get to be a mom, get to be her mom.”

Font has been with Kerr every step of the way. She even accepted their first CMT Music Award for empowerment anthem “Women You Got” in April. The up-tempo hit lives on their critically acclaimed collection “Through The Madness Vol. 1,” which they penned alongside their go-to songwriters, Lori McKenna, Laura Veltz, Jessie Jo Dillon, and more.

The hitmakers revealed (July 13) that “Through The Madness Vol. 2” will drop on September 23. The collection will include eight songs penned by some of Nashville’s most esteemed composers, including their latest release, “Every Night Every Morning.”

The highly anticipated project is set to roll out when they are on the 2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour. As direct support, CMT Next Women of Country colleagues Abbey Cone and SACHA will be appearing at numerous stops.

Through The Madness Vol. 2 Track List:

1. “Well In Your World” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Ryan Hurd, Jimmy Robbins)^

2. “Every Night Every Morning” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Jonathan Singleton, Brock Berryhill)^

3. “Drinking To Remember” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Benjy Davis, Daniel Ross)^

4. “Girl After My Own Heart” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)^

5. “Watching Love Leave” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Benjy Davis, Daniel Ross)^

6. “More Than Maybe” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jimmy Robbins)^

7. “These Tears” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Laura Veltz, Jon Green)*

8. “Spring Cleaning” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Josh Kerr, Tayla Parx)*

^ = Produced by Derek Wells & Jimmy Robbins

* = Produced by Derek Wells & Josh Kerr