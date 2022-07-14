Ashley McBryde Speaks Out After Sudden Hiatus: “Back To Business”

Country music powerhouse Ashley McBryde is back in action.

After pressing pause for “personal reasons” in late June, the “One Night Standards” singer has revealed that she’s getting back in the saddle. The hitmaker took to social media late Wednesday (July 13) to share an update with fans regarding her short hiatus.

“I’ll be back on the road this weekend and am so excited to see you all,” the statement read.

McBryde continued to thank her devoted fan base for understanding and sticking by her side. The 38-year-old explained that she never expected to take a step back.

“I didn’t anticipate having to take time away. However, It was something that could not be avoided. More on that someday,” she wrote. “Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. Now back to business, a little spackle, a little sparkle… See you this weekend Trybe!”

Ahead of the sudden break – the songstress performed at Naomi Judd’s memorial service at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and the Spotify House at CMA Fest. However, her initial announcement did not come as a surprise, as listeners noticed McBryde’s silence on social media. She also pulled out of several festival appearances and a show with Dierks Bentley.

“For personal reasons, Ashley will not be performing for a few weeks,” said the post on June 28. “We will share more details regarding when she will be back on the road as soon as they become available.”

The note to fans continued, “she wants you to know that she loves you all and misses you and will be back soon stronger than ever!”

This is not the first time McBryde had to remove herself from the spotlight. After suffering a concussion from horseback riding in Montana, the vocalist was forced to reschedule a handful of dates in September of 2021.

“When I landed, I assumed I had hit my shoulder as did the rest of the party. Sadly I had landed on my head. After a trip to the ER staples to close my scalp up, the cat scan revealed a pretty harsh concussion,” she clarified at the time. “You know me, I wouldn’t postpone a show for bumps and bruises. But at the moment I am not able to walk without assistance… And as soon as I am able to walk across a stage again, that is exactly where you’ll find me.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist is slated to take center stage tonight, July 14, with Dierks Bentley and Travis Denning in Charleston, South Carolina. McBryde is currently on Bentley’s must-see Beers On Me Tour.