Kelsea Ballerini Announces New Album, “Subject To Change”

After months of teasing new music, Kelsea Ballerini has officially come clean. The hitmaker announced on social media (July 13) that her fifth studio album “Subject To Change,” will drop on September 23.

“Subject To Change” will serve as the follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2020 record, “Kelsea.” The ’90s-inspired tracklist is set to embody her growth as an artist. It will also display how she has adapted to change throughout the years.

“In my younger years, the idea of change scared me. It had proven to be a faceless force that patterned my past with uncertainty. Only in the gift of growth have I learned that in the stark and constant juxtaposition of life, living happens,” she explained alongside an Instagram video. “That when I unclench my fists, undig my heels and unravel the architecture built by youth, a true metamorphosis can happen.”

The multi-platinum performer continued: “I’ve been searching somewhere between the broadness of the universe and the simplicity in the little things, reflecting through wiser perspectives, leaning with body weight into matters of the heart, and finding blissful acceptance in the inner cracks I once cursed that now let the light in to grow taller within myself. This is a season of becoming, healing, loving, dancing, and feeling. And like everything, it is subject to change.”

While breaking the news, Ballerini revealed the eye-catching album art. The vinyl-worthy graphic features the chart-topping artist sporting a sunshine yellow gown in front of a bright blue backdrop. Upon release, notable names in the industry like Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Carly Pearce, Lindsay Ell, and husband Morgan Evans came out of the woodworks to show their support.

“Beautifully said! Can’t wait!” said Hollywood actress and close friend Reese Witherspoon. “Ooooooh here we go… 🔥 🔥 🔥,” shared Evans.

To build up the excitement – Ballerini declared that her new single “Love Is A Cowboy” will be available to stream tomorrow, July 15. “Love Is A Cowboy” will serve as the second sneak peek into the record, as the two-time Grammy-nominated singer released the breezy bop “Heartfirst” in early April. Ballerini premiered the track at the 2022 CMT Music Awards from her very own Tennessee home.

“Who knows what’ll happen, ain’t that always kinda magic | When you don’t know who’s holding the cards| Could be a wish I never knew ya or permanently tattoo ya| Only the moon knows what’s in the stars | That voice in my head says to slow down| But it can’t feel your hands on my hips right now| It may not be next year, what I need| Then again, maybe it might be,” the singer belted with a glossy white acoustic guitar wrapped around her neck.

The ear-grabbing blend of the steady beat, faint guitar, and pitch-perfect piano – creates an electrifying melody. The single was penned by Fairchild and seasoned songsmith Alysa Vanderheym. The singalong-worthy track came on the heels of her No.1 hit, “half of my hometown,” featuring Kenny Chesney.

In a previous TikTok Q&A, the songstress told fans that she had returned to her deep country roots. In true Ballerini fashion, she confirmed that the forthcoming record would also include her signature pop flair.

“It’s interesting, I really enjoyed walking that line and that balance beam of pop and country. I will certainly never apologize for that because I feel like it’s what is true to me and what I listen to and what I am inspired by,” she voiced.” I know some people get their panties in a wad about it, and that’s okay. But, I feel like you just have to be true to your heart and your art. That is always what I have done. This time around, it really leads me back to country country,” she added while admitting that there will still be some “pop flavor.”