Lady A Teases Collaboration With Breakout Star Breland: “Something Cool Brewing”

After making waves with the “Need You Now” rendition at CMA Fest, the group will release new music together.

Grammy Award-winning trio Lady A has been busy making magic in the recording studio and this time, they called in cross-country star Breland to join in on the fun.

Charles Kelley recently (July 13) took to his personal Instagram account to reveal that new music featuring the “Natural” singer is in the pipeline. The snapshot features the genre-bending artist and Lady A backstage at a recent concert. With beaming smiles ear-to-ear, Breland was photographed, giving Kelley a knuckle touch.

“Got something cool brewing up with this man @breland @ladya,” wrote the multi-platinum performer in the caption.

Bandmates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood have not revealed any additional information regarding the highly anticipated collaboration. Although the hitmakers left fans on a cliffhanger, they are already counting down the days.

“It will be epic, I’m sure!!! I cannot wait for this!!! 🔥❤️” said a follower. “Can’t wait!! I’m so excited,” added another.

Lady A and Breland recently joined forces during Nashville’s CMA Fest. During their Nissan Stadium set, the genre-bending artist joined the group on stage to deliver their country-pop classic, “Need You Now.”

Before blending their soul-touching vocals and wowing fans at the world-renowned festival, they got together to practice the smash hit. Following the jam session, the group shared a buzz-worthy acoustic rendition on social media that raked in 235.0K views on TikTok alone.

The fast-rising artist kicked off the song, showcasing his powerful pipes. As Dave Haywood kept the tempo by plucking at his guitar, lead singer Scott chimed in. It wasn’t long until they all intertwined their distinct vocals to create harmonies, that would certainly send a chill down a listener’s spine.

“And I wonder if I ever cross your mind | For me, it happens all the time,” they sing before bursting into the chorus. “It’s a quarter after one, I’m all alone, and I need you now |Said I wouldn’t call, but I’ve lost all control, and I need you now | And I don’t know how I can do without | I just need you now.”

While taking turns on each verse, Kelley displayed Breland’s wide vocal range by encouraging him to free-style mid-track. Their show-stopping cover will premiere live Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 8/7c on ABC. Until fans can watch the primetime special hosted by Elle King and Dierks Bentley, they can stream Scott’s forthcoming faith-centric single “For God Is With Us,” featuring For King & Country on Friday, July 15.