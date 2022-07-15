CMT Premiere: London-Based Artist Rachel Croft Releases Reflective Single, “Hurricane”

Rachel Croft: "This song is for anyone who ever dared to stray from the beaten path."

Genre-bending artist Rachel Croft has proven that you don’t need a label giant backing your craft in today’s climate to make waves in the music industry. Her story as an independent artist is effortlessly told in her recent single “Hurricane,” a soulful track that displays Croft’s clean and captivating sound.

Although music is unmistakably Croft’s calling, the London-based performer said she questioned her path. She knew her passion for storytelling and singing was too strong to be ignored. Not falling for her conflicting feelings, she was encouraged to march to the beat of her own dream.

“Thinking about my journey and choice in life to be a creative person and independent artist has been something I dwell on a lot – and whether or not it’s the right path,” the songstress explained on YouTube. “This song is for anyone who ever dared to stray from the beaten path and the torn feeling about that which come along many steps of the way. It’s not easy, but it’s worth it,” she added.

Croft worked alongside Johnny Hooker to produce the thought-provoking track. To bring the razor-sharp lyrics to life, she turned to critically acclaimed video director Andy Little. The two returned to the place where “Hurricane” was born – Young Thugs Studio.



"The studio I'm performing live in is also where the song was recorded – it's an amazing space," she said. "It's back to basics, just me and my Telecaster, as it was written. Playing live, in the place where I spent hours recording and working through the sound of "Hurricane," there's an extra depth to the words I'm singing, and deep down, as the song was really about leaving that city, all the emotions came out of me in my performance," she added. Without any bells or whistles – Croft flawlessly allowed her soaring pipes to drive the music video. Croft showcased her jaw-dropping string work as she delivered the poignant narrative in the aesthetically pleasing studio. Not only does the music video exhibit her multi-octave range, but her superstar potential. Croft told CMT that she hopes fans acknowledge her performing skills and recognizes that her smoky twang shines through in person as well. "I hope they take away the fact that I can nail my songs live, too!" she stressed. The vocalist declared that she was blown away by the outcome of the video, but knew Little had what it took to execute her vision. "You always have an idea in your head of what something's going to look like so it's always a surprise to see it in the flesh, but I was really pleased," she said, full of excitement. "I've worked with Andy a few times before so I knew he would really capture the mood of the song and the space." "Hurricane" marks Croft's first release since her well-rounded 2021 EP, "Reap What You Sow." The promising alternative artist is set to bring the playlist-worthy tune to world-renowned European festivals. For upcoming appearances, visit rachelcroftmusic.com. Tiffany Goldstein




