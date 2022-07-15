CMT Roundup: Tyler Hubbard, Erin Kinsey and More Bring Country Love Songs Into Focus

VIDEO
Lily Rose, “ In My Drinks“: Country breakout star Lily Rose has released another breakup banger destined to resonate with fans coping with a broken heart. While many romantics drink away their sorrows after a split, the protagonist within the electrifying single sips to remember their ex.
“’Cause I only see her in my drinks | Makes me think that she’s still mine, yeah| Missing her’s been getting me drunk all the time | Yeah, I don’t fight it, I’m tryin’ to keep her on my mind (Keep her on my mind) | I only see her in my drinks in between the bourbon and beer, yeah | Long as I’m still buzzin’, she’s sitting right here | ’Cause it’s clеar when I’m sober that it’s over with thе girl of my dreams | Now I only see her in my drinks, oh, oh, yeah,” sings Rose.
The captivating hook penned by
Jamie Davis, Jordan Gray, and Rob Pennington is set to pull listeners in, while the singalong-worthy chorus will have many running to snag tickets to Rose’s first headlining trek.
“I think the feel of ’
In My Drinks’ will make people bob their heads while simultaneously singing along to clever lyrics! ’ In My Drinks’ is song number 2 in what I like to call a new chapter of Lily Rose music. Joey Moi’s production mixed with super strong lyrics and hooks make me so excited to give folks more songs!” Rose exclusively told CMT. “I haven’t gotten to play it live for anyone yet, and I am so excited to play it for folks. I think it will have a really cool feel and even more energy on stage than it does in the track.”
“
In My Drinks” follows Rose’s radio-ready release “ I’d Be You.” The country community has learned to expect the unexpected from the emerging artist, as Rose is always full of surprises. Her unstoppable force and savvy storytelling approach, makes Rose a household name in the fast-moving genre.
