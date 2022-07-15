CMT Roundup: Tyler Hubbard, Erin Kinsey and More Bring Country Love Songs Into Focus

</noscript> </div>

Written by Hubbard with Corey Crowder and Canaan Smith, “Way Home” was among the first songs Hubbard wrote after opting to pursue a solo career. Hubbard describes the song as “a traditional country song that can be heard in a church and a honky-tonk.”

Lyrics include: Yeah, I got lost (Yeah, I got lost)| Until I got found (Until I got found)|Oh, and now that it’s well with my soul|I just ride in the seat next to Jesus| ’Cause I know He knows the way home

“For me, this is a personal song that allows fans to get to know me on an even deeper level,” Hubbard said. “This song is a reflection on where I’ve been, where I am now, and where I’m headed. It’s become my personal reminder, on a regular basis, of who’s really driving this truck we call life. Thank God it ain’t me.”

“Way Home” is among a handful of solo tracks that Hubbard recently released, including his radio single “5 Foot 9.”

