CMT Roundup: Tyler Hubbard, Erin Kinsey and More Bring Country Love Songs Into Focus

Corey Kent with Carter Faith and Lily Rose fill out this week's round up preview.
by 2h ago

It’s the middle of summer and heat advisories are sweeping the world. But these country love songs bring a different kind of heat – the white-hot flash of young love, the settled confidence of adulthood and the courage to love differently. Check out these songs and more on CMT’s Roundup playlist.

