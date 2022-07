CMT Roundup: Tyler Hubbard, Erin Kinsey and More Bring Country Love Songs Into Focus

It’s the middle of summer and heat advisories are sweeping the world. But these country love songs bring a different kind of heat – the white-hot flash of young love, the settled confidence of adulthood and the courage to love differently. Check out these songs and more on CMT’s Roundup playlist.



Tyler Hubbard , “Way Home”: Tyler Hubbard has been a music releasing machine lately, and his new song “Way Home” may be his most personal – and most country – yet.

Written by Hubbard with Corey Crowder and Canaan Smith, “Way Home” was among the first songs Hubbard wrote after opting to pursue a solo career. Hubbard describes the song as “a traditional country song that can be heard in a church and a honky-tonk.”

Lyrics include: Yeah, I got lost (Yeah, I got lost)| Until I got found (Until I got found)|Oh, and now that it’s well with my soul|I just ride in the seat next to Jesus| ’Cause I know He knows the way home

“For me, this is a personal song that allows fans to get to know me on an even deeper level,” Hubbard said. “This song is a reflection on where I’ve been, where I am now, and where I’m headed. It’s become my personal reminder, on a regular basis, of who’s really driving this truck we call life. Thank God it ain’t me.”

“Way Home” is among a handful of solo tracks that Hubbard recently released, including his radio single “5 Foot 9.”



Erin Kinsey , “Vegas”: Written by Erin Kinsey, Brinley Addington and Barrett Baber and produced by Josh Ronen, “Vegas” brings an unapologetically country production to the tale of the unbridled excitement that comes with falling in love.

With her Texas twang on 10, Kinsey sings: Maybe it could be Vegas|Find the chapel with the shortest waitlist| Pick the package where the preacher is Elvis|Wearing crushed velvet, singing the vows

“’Vegas’ is by far one of the most country songs I’ve ever written,” Kinsey said. “It’s so much fun to play live, and the color in the lyrics makes it really feel like I’m telling a story with all the fun details. Behind the crazy story, it’s truly just about loving someone so much that you want to start forever with them as soon as possible.”

“Vegas” is another new entry in her music catalog, joining her recent EP “40 East” that includes her current radio single, “Just Drive.”



Corey Kent & Carter Faith, “ Wild As Her (Acoustic) “: Fast-rising artist Corey Kent just brought his artistry to the next level with his acoustic rendition of “ Wild As Her ” featuring Carter Faith . Kent initially released the country-rock single penned by Morgan Wallen Brett Tyler , and Kelly Archer in early March. The love song about a man trying to keep up with his fearless lady has raked in 70 million on-demand streams to date and is set to go to country radio in August.

While riding the high of the successful track, Kent heard Faith’s reflective melody “Joyride” and instantly knew her dreamy vocals would blend beautifully with his slightly scratchy sound.

“I keep the windows down and the wind in her hair | Keep her heart hangin’ on ’round every turn | She ain’t scared to get tied down, scared to get burned | Just lookin’ for somebody as wild as her | Wild | Wild,” the two effortlessly sing.

The acoustic rendition of “Wild As Her” is equally as powerful or even more than the original release. The way Kent’s country grit compliments Faith’s clean vocals, makes “Wild As Her” a timeless duet.

“We had talked about making ’Wild as Her’ a duet early on, but I’m very particular about collabs, and no one immediately came to mind, so we just put it on the back burner. Then one day, I’m listening to Carter’s song ’Joyride,’ and then boom, it hit me…Carter would be perfect!” shared Kent. “When I heard ’Wild as Her,’ I was immediately obsessed. When Corey asked me to sing on it, I was genuinely so honored. The song is doing such insane things, and I am excited to be a small part of that!” Faith added.



Lily Rose, “ In My Drinks “: Country breakout star Lily Rose has released another breakup banger destined to resonate with fans coping with a broken heart. While many romantics drink away their sorrows after a split, the protagonist within the electrifying single sips to remember their ex.

“’Cause I only see her in my drinks | Makes me think that she’s still mine, yeah| Missing her’s been getting me drunk all the time | Yeah, I don’t fight it, I’m tryin’ to keep her on my mind (Keep her on my mind) | I only see her in my drinks in between the bourbon and beer, yeah | Long as I’m still buzzin’, she’s sitting right here | ’Cause it’s clеar when I’m sober that it’s over with thе girl of my dreams | Now I only see her in my drinks, oh, oh, yeah,” sings Rose.

The captivating hook penned by Jamie Davis, Jordan Gray, and Rob Pennington is set to pull listeners in, while the singalong-worthy chorus will have many running to snag tickets to Rose’s first headlining trek.

“I think the feel of ’In My Drinks’ will make people bob their heads while simultaneously singing along to clever lyrics! ’In My Drinks’ is song number 2 in what I like to call a new chapter of Lily Rose music. Joey Moi’s production mixed with super strong lyrics and hooks make me so excited to give folks more songs!” Rose exclusively told CMT. “I haven’t gotten to play it live for anyone yet, and I am so excited to play it for folks. I think it will have a really cool feel and even more energy on stage than it does in the track.”

“In My Drinks” follows Rose’s radio-ready release “I’d Be You.” The country community has learned to expect the unexpected from the emerging artist, as Rose is always full of surprises. Her unstoppable force and savvy storytelling approach, makes Rose a household name in the fast-moving genre.

