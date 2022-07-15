Exclusive: Tyler Braden Talks Rise To Fame And Relationship With Brantley Gilbert

</noscript> </div>

Despite his magnetic stage presence and people-pleasing charm, Braden considers himself a “homebody.” However, he said Gilbert encouraged him to step outside his comfort zone while performing on the Fire’t Up Tour 2021.

“Brantley was such a great influence while we were on the road,” he explained. “Anytime we were around, it was like, ’Hey man, you want to go sit down? You wanna hang out?’ He easily could have been a loner himself and went on his bus and disappeared, but he wasn’t. I learned from that…I am a homebody and loner, but I’m never standoffish in that way. Some people think I’m mean, because I’m so quiet,” he pointed out.

Braden explained that their tight-knit relationship went beyond music; they discussed everything from marriage to starting a family. The 33-year-old artist tied the knot with accomplished photographer Marisa Taylor in mid-April 2022 at Joshua Tree National Park.

“He’s a family man all around,” he said about country-rock hitmaker. “He always had his wife and kids on the road. Marisa and I just got married, and he just showed us that family is number one. He always went back to that. He was just such a nice guy.”

The “What I See” artist said that he admires Gilbert for staying true to himself and his values, while navigating the highly competitive genre. While praising the award-winning musician, he also revealed other multi-platinum performers he respects.

Ayyy! Thanks for having us brother! Let’s goooo! https://t.co/RTbnFHEv13 — Tyler Braden (@tylerbraden) July 27, 2021

“Artists like Luke Combs, Eric Church, Brantley Gilbert, Brothers Osborne, and HARDY – stayed themselves and didn’t change because the industry wanted them to. Breland has done the same,” voiced the breakout star. “I kind of look up to all those guys in that manner. I want to be who I want to be. I don’t want to end up changing because the industry wants me to,” he stressed.

The “American Song Contest” semi-finalist said that his main priority is to create music that represents him to his very core. Braden hopes his fans resonate with his raw and authentic music.

“I hope I’ve stayed true to who I am,” he said while reflecting on his impressive catalog. “I’ve seen that in so many different places, and that’s kind of what I look up to. I thank everyone so much for the support. I just hope when we’re doing live shows, the emotions we felt when writing the song come across. The most important place you connect with ’em [the fans] is at live shows. So, I just hope they know that we’re out there giving 110% every time, and we appreciate every single person that comes.”



With over 120 million streams to his name, the promising new artist is performing at prestigious venues and world-renowned festivals nationwide until September. Braden's set list will include fan favorites from his seven-song EP "What Do They Know," which includes his emotional SiriusXM's The Highway No.1 hit, "Try Losing One."




