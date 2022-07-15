Music

FOR KING + COUNTRY Join Lady A’s Hillary Scott For New Version of “For God Is With Us”

The new "For God Is With Us" showcases Hillary Scott's distinct, powerful vocals in such a thoughtful, deliberate way that her inclusion elevates the No. 1 hit to a chilling new level.
by 12m ago

Country music fans first met FOR KING + COUNTRY when they dueted with Dolly Parton on their chart-topping “God Only Knows.” They performed the song on the CMA Awards and then wowed audiences again on CMA Country Christmas with their percussion-driven, high-energy version of “Little Drummer Boy.”

Now the Grammy-winning crossover brother duo is dipping its toes back in the genre with Lady A’s Hillary Scott. Scott joined FOR KING + COUNTRY on a new recording of their already chart-topping hit “For God Is With Us.” Out now, the latest version showcases Scott’s distinct, powerful vocals in the verses and chorus in such a thoughtful, deliberate way that her inclusion elevates the No. 1 hit to a chilling new level.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.