FOR KING + COUNTRY Join Lady A’s Hillary Scott For New Version of “For God Is With Us”

</noscript> </div>

“For God Is With Us” is from the duo’s new album “WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?” which debuted in the Top 10 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

Smallbone and Scott attend church together, so working together was comfortable and organic.

“I’m truly humbled that FOR KING + COUNTRY asked to add my vocal on such a powerful song,” Scott said in a statement. “Personally, it was a treat for me to collaborate with them, and now I’m excited to share it.”

The idea came together while meetings were still confined to Zoom during the pandemic. Smallbone sent the song to Scott and her team, hoping she would feel the way she did when she heard it.

“She saw herself in it,” Smallbone said. “She saw the heart of it and felt that her voice had a place in it. That’s the test, right? It’s like setting aside all the marketing layers and the opportunistic side of it; if someone finds their voice through it, that just feels like it has to happen.”

The journey to a superstar collaboration and a chart-topping position is a long trek for a song that almost wasn’t on the album. Joel and Luke Smallbone, Jordan Reynolds and Josh Kerr originally wrote “For God Is With Us” for the duo’s Christmas album. However, Smallbone believed the idea was too big to confine the song to a holiday album. They made a few lyrical adjustments to ensure it was relevant year-round and landed on today’s chart-topping version.

“I love Christmas,” Smallbone said. “It’s my favorite holiday, but we should be celebrating this all year round. We should be celebrating the redemption of humanity and the sacrifice of Jesus and being made right with God. These are great principles that have been around for thousands of years now, so this should be a year-round celebration.”

And it’s not the only collaboration the men have in the works. The Smallbones have been developing an autobiographical feature-length film that tells the story of their parents’ “epic migration from Australia to America.” The film will go into production this fall.