Warren Zeiders Just Played The Biggest Show Of His Career – And Treated It Like One Of The Smallest

When Warren Zeiders stepped on stage at Under The Big Sky Rodeo, Round-up and Music Festival at Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish, Montana, this weekend, he had been in the spotlight less than 30 times.
The Hershey, Pennsylvania, native and former lacrosse player never meant to have a career in music. He wanted to play the sport professionally. However, Zeiders sustained a few concussions that made him question his career path. He started singing on social media during the pandemic for fun, quickly gained popularity, and two years later – at 23 years old – he’s sporting flowing blond hair and Wranglers. In that time, he has become an emerging face on the outlaw country scene.
“The first time I stepped on stage was in front of 700 people, and I had all these nerves in the green room getting ready and stuff,” Zeiders said. “My guitar player was trying to calm me down. He was like, ’You’ll do great. You’ll be fine.’ When I got on stage, and we cut the house music, and I was taking a breather, that first song, I knew in that moment that this is what I was meant to do.”
About 20,000 music fans poured into the festival on Saturday, and thousands of them were on hand to sing Zeiders’ certified gold single “Ride The Lightning” back to him. He took the stage in a white cowboy hat and boots, full of confidence he said he gained in sports, and started strumming the acoustic guitar strapped to his chest.