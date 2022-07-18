Music

CMT Premiere: Julia Cole Empowers Women To Move On In “Thank God We Broke Up”

Julia Cole filmed the video for "Thank God We Broke Up" in a hotel room while on tour with David Lee Murphy.
Julia Cole is known for her honest, emotional real-world songwriting, and “Thank God We Broke Up” is no exception.

Cole wrote the breakup anthem with David Asher Mescon, Steven Battey, Cole Burkett and Josh Ronen, and is about rebounding from the end of a relationship to discover she’s much happier with her friends than the wrong romantic partner.

