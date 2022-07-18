Kane Brown Reveals New Album Title And Release Date

Kane Brown's third album "Different Man" will be out in September.

Kane Brown fans now have something more to look forward to this September than falling temperatures.

Brown announced Monday that his highly anticipated third album “Different Man” will be released Sept. 9. He partnered with CMT to become the first artist to reveal his album cover on Paramount’s Times Square Billboard.

Brown shared two album cover options with his fans last week on Instagram and asked them to choose their favorite. The image on the album is the one they chose.

“Different Man” will span 17 songs, including his current Top-5-and climbing hit single “Like I Love Country Music,” his co-produced track, “Whiskey Sour,” his No. 1 hit “One Mississippi,” “Leave You Alone,” and his new pop single, “Grand” that will be released Friday.

“Different Man” is the follow-up to his chart-topping, platinum-selling release “Experiment” and his double platinum debut album “Kane Brown.”

Brown’s previous hits include “Heaven,” “What Ifs,” “Lose It,” “Good As You” and “Homesick.”

The singer is also set to launch his international Drunk or Dreaming Tour, which will include his first dates in Australia and New Zealand and a return to Canada and Europe on Sept. 17.