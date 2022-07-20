Music

CMT Premiere: Charly Reynolds Lassos Rhinestone Fringe, Clever Lyrics and Happy Vibes in “Rodeo”

Charly Reynolds: "I hope fans take away my genuine love for being happy and positive in my music, my content, all that!”
Charly Reynolds is harnessing the positive, and she hopes her happy vibes are contagious in her new song and video “Rodeo,” which CMT debuted today.

The clip shows Reynolds in various scenes ranging from a bar to a barn as she sings that she’s ready to have fun but that this “ain’t my first rodeo.” In other words, she’s too smart to be manipulated or taken advantage of. However, she wraps the message in a big smile, bubblegum pink and rhinestone fringe.

