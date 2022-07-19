Don McLean Believes His ‘THE DAY THE MUSIC DIED: The Story of Don McLean’s “American Pie”‘ Will Alter How People View Him

Don McLean’s iconic “American Pie” is 50 years old this year, and the singer is celebrating with a tour – underway now – and a documentary that debuts on Paramount+ today.
’THE DAY THE MUSIC DIED: The Story of Don McLean’s “American Pie”’ features celebrities including Garth Brooks, Kevin Costner, John Mayer, Billy Corgan, Dave Mustaine and more, and explores how the moment that McLean dubbed “the day the music died” and “American Pie” impacted the fabric of American music.
“I hope when people hear this song again after watching, they’re gonna have a whole new experience, and they’re gonna get to know me a little better,” McLean said. “I’m a hair-brain guy, you know. I have a lot of stuff going on in my head, and I managed to find ways to put it into music. They’re going to feel entirely different about each other and the country and the history of what we’ve been through.”