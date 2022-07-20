Little Big Town Reveals Plans For Shiny New Album “Mr. Sun”

September is shaping up to be a busy album release month. On the heels of Kane Brown’s announcement that his “Different Man” will be in stores on Sept. 9, Little Big Town revealed their new album “Mr. Sun” will be out Sept. 16.
“’Mr. Sun’ is intentionally an emotional record that holds hands well with our last album’ Nightfall,'” said Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild. “Mr. Sun is focused on better days ahead, the value of friendships and family; it touches on heartbreak and letting go, but it’s full of sunshine and joy.”
“Mr. Sun” started differently than Little Big Town’s other albums. When the pandemic prevented the group from touring for the first time in 20 years, absence made the heart grow fonder – for each other and the music. The experience prompted members to make “Mr. Sun,” which they self-produced.
“This album has a special feeling to it. We have collectively been through an unprecedented period making this album,” said Phillip Sweet. “Life is short; we are here to live it with the ones around us, loving them and ourselves the best we can. All the while, thankful for another turn around the sun.”