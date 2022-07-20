Little Big Town Reveals Plans For Shiny New Album “Mr. Sun”

Little Big Town will launch the new series "CMT Summer Camp," which premieres Thursday, August 12 at 9p/8c, on CMT.

September is shaping up to be a busy album release month. On the heels of Kane Brown’s announcement that his “Different Man” will be in stores on Sept. 9, Little Big Town revealed their new album “Mr. Sun” will be out Sept. 16.

“’Mr. Sun’ is intentionally an emotional record that holds hands well with our last album’ Nightfall,'” said Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild. “Mr. Sun is focused on better days ahead, the value of friendships and family; it touches on heartbreak and letting go, but it’s full of sunshine and joy.”

“Mr. Sun” started differently than Little Big Town’s other albums. When the pandemic prevented the group from touring for the first time in 20 years, absence made the heart grow fonder – for each other and the music. The experience prompted members to make “Mr. Sun,” which they self-produced.

“This album has a special feeling to it. We have collectively been through an unprecedented period making this album,” said Phillip Sweet. “Life is short; we are here to live it with the ones around us, loving them and ourselves the best we can. All the while, thankful for another turn around the sun.”



“Mr. Sun” includes 16 songs – 13 of which were written or co-written by a member or members of Little Big Town. Thirty-three songwriters from 20 different states pitched in to pen the songs that songs, some veterans of working with the harmony-driven quartet and others new relationships. Physical pre-orders of “Mr. Sun” are available now, including two hand-signed options from the band – a limited edition, web-store edition tangerine vinyl that includes an 11×11″ art card, and a CD that includes a 4×4″ art card – in addition to a baby blue vinyl edition of the record. A sky blue “Mr. Sun” vinyl will be available exclusively through Barnes & Noble. Little Big Town will release “Rich Man,” solely written by band member Jimi Westbrook on Friday. In addition, Little Big Town will launch the new series “CMT Summer Camp,” which premieres Thursday, August 12 at 9p/8c, on CMT. The one-hour special includes performances of new music and some of LBT’s greatest hits. Mr. Sun Track List:

1. All Summer (Karen Fairchild, Sara Buxton, Madi Diaz, Ashley Ray, Savana Santos, Alysa Vanderheym)

2. Better Love (Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Tofer Brown, Audra Mae)

3. Hell Yeah (Phillip Sweet, Jimi Westbrook, Corey Crowder, Tyler Hubbard)

4. Mr. Sun (Sarah Buxton, Daniel Tashian)

5. Three Whiskeys and the Truth (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

6. One More Song (Tofer Brown, Sean McConnell)

7. Heaven Had a Dance Floor (Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Jimi Westbrook, Cary Barlowe, Jesse Frasure)

8. Gold (Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Trent Dabbs, Luke Dick)

9. Rich Man (Jimi Westbrook)

10. God Fearing Gypsies (Karen Fairchild, Nicolette Hayford, Ashley Ray)

11. Different Without You (Corey Crowder, Jared Mullins, Steven Lee Olsen, Jordan Schmidt)

12. Whiskey Colored Eyes (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, Jimi Westbrook, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

13. Song Back (Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Todd Clark, Sara Haze, Jason Saenz)

14. Something Strong (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

15. Last Day On Earth (Karen Fairchild, Trent Dabbs, Tommy English)

14. Last Day On Earth (Karen Fairchild, Trent Dabbs, Tommy English)

16. Friends of Mine (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, Jimi Westbrook, Foy Vance)




