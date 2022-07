WATCH: Chapel Hart Earns Golden Buzzer on “America’s Got Talent” in Emotional Moment

Trea Swindle: "When it comes to your dreams, it doesn't matter how crazy it is or how outlandish they are."

America learned what country music has known for a while now on Tuesday night – family trio Chapel Hart is golden.

Chapel Hart, comprised of sisters Danica and Devlyn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle, is part of CMT’s Next Women of Country class of 2021.

The Mississippi natives appeared on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” this week and wowed so much that judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews gave the women a coveted golden buzzer. This move propelled Chapel Hart directly to the live shows.



When the buzzer sounded, gold confetti fell from the ceiling, the women cried and Swindle was so emotionally overcome that she fell to her knees on stage.

The women performed their original song “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” a follow-up to Dolly Parton’s beloved classic “Jolene.” Danica previously told CMT the song was inspired by a shirt that Devlyn wore to their video shoot for their cover of Parton’s “9 to 5.”

“Devlyn had on a shirt that read, ’You can have him, signed Jolene,'” Danica said. “I had to stop and say, ’That’s a statement.’ If you think about that idea, it’s like, ’Who does this heifer think she is to take somebody, then turn around, and tell him that she can have him back?’ So I thought, ’What if we wrote a song from the other perspective, where the woman [who loses her partner] in ’Jolene’ is okay with losing him.”



The women wrote the song in 30 minutes.

The AGT crowd was so taken with the act and the song that they started chanting “Golden Buzzer” at the end of the trio’s performance, which already had the judges raving.

“Trust me, I needed you today,” Cowell said. “That was fantastic. I love you.”

The performance had Klum up dancing, and she said their “joy is infectious.” Vergara teared up and called the act “perfect.”

In fact, judges loved Chapel Hart so much that they broke the rules for the ladies. Cowell and Klum used their Golden Buzzers, but Chapel Hart became an exception. The judges and Crews joined in, piling their hands on top of each other and pounding the Golden Buzzer at the same time.

“When it comes to your dreams, it doesn’t matter how crazy it is or how outlandish they are,” Swindle said. “If they said that’s not a real job, show them it is.”

The video of the band’s performance accumulated more than 1 million views in 12 hours.

“America’s Got Talent” airs 8 p.m. ET Tuesdays on NBC.