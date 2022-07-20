WATCH: Chapel Hart Earns Golden Buzzer on “America’s Got Talent” in Emotional Moment

</noscript> </div>

The AGT crowd was so taken with the act and the song that they started chanting “Golden Buzzer” at the end of the trio’s performance, which already had the judges raving.

“Trust me, I needed you today,” Cowell said. “That was fantastic. I love you.”

The performance had Klum up dancing, and she said their “joy is infectious.” Vergara teared up and called the act “perfect.”

In fact, judges loved Chapel Hart so much that they broke the rules for the ladies. Cowell and Klum used their Golden Buzzers, but Chapel Hart became an exception. The judges and Crews joined in, piling their hands on top of each other and pounding the Golden Buzzer at the same time.

“When it comes to your dreams, it doesn’t matter how crazy it is or how outlandish they are,” Swindle said. “If they said that’s not a real job, show them it is.”

The video of the band’s performance accumulated more than 1 million views in 12 hours.

“America’s Got Talent” airs 8 p.m. ET Tuesdays on NBC.