WATCH: Chapel Hart Earns Golden Buzzer on “America’s Got Talent” in Emotional Moment

America learned what country music has known for a while now on Tuesday night – family trio Chapel Hart is golden.
Chapel Hart, comprised of sisters Danica and Devlyn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle, is part of CMT’s Next Women of Country class of 2021.
The Mississippi natives appeared on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” this week and wowed so much that judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews gave the women a coveted golden buzzer. This move propelled Chapel Hart directly to the live shows.
Embedded from www.youtube.com.